How To Reset Your Android Home Screen Layout (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Android’s home screen is highly customizable, letting you arrange apps and widgets to your liking. However, sometimes you might want to start fresh, reverting to the default layout. Whether you’re dealing with a cluttered screen, troubleshooting issues, or simply prefer the original look, resetting your home screen layout on Android is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the steps, including specific instructions for Samsung devices.

Restoring your Android home screen to its factory settings can be a quick way to declutter or resolve layout-related problems. While the exact method may vary slightly depending on your device manufacturer and Android version, the core principles remain the same. This guide will provide clear instructions that work across most Android devices, with a special focus on Samsung phones.

How Do I Revert My Home Screen Layout?

Resetting the Home Screen Layout on Stock Android

Access Settings: Open the Settings app on your Android device. This is usually found on your home screen or in the app drawer. Navigate to Apps: Scroll down and tap on “Apps” or “Applications.” The exact wording may vary depending on your Android version. Show System Apps: Tap the three dots (menu) in the upper right corner and select “Show system apps.” This will display all pre-installed apps. Find the Launcher: Scroll through the list and locate your device’s launcher app. It’s often called “Launcher,” “System Launcher,” or something similar. The Google Pixel launcher is simply named “Pixel Launcher”. Clear Data: Tap on the launcher app, then tap “Storage.” Clear Cache: Tap on “Clear cache.” Clear Data: Tap on “Clear data” or “Clear storage,” and confirm the action. This will reset the launcher to its default state. Restart Home Screen: Press the home button. Your device will now reload the launcher, and your home screen layout will be reset to the default configuration.

Resetting the Home Screen Layout on Samsung Phones (One UI)

Samsung’s One UI offers a slightly different approach, but the underlying principle is the same.

Access Settings: Open the Settings app on your Samsung phone. Navigate to Apps: Scroll down and tap on “Apps.” Find the Samsung One UI Home App: Scroll through the list and locate “One UI Home.” Clear Data: Tap on “One UI Home,” then tap “Storage.” Clear Cache: Tap on “Clear cache.” Clear Data: Tap on “Clear data” or “Clear storage,” and confirm the action. This will reset the Samsung launcher. Return to Home Screen: Press the home button. Your Samsung phone will now reload the One UI Home launcher with the default layout.

Using Third-Party Launchers

If you’re using a third-party launcher like Nova Launcher or Action Launcher, the process will differ. Most third-party launchers have a built-in option to reset the layout.

Open Launcher Settings: Open the settings for your third-party launcher. This is usually done by long-pressing on an empty space on the home screen and selecting “Settings” or finding the launcher’s icon in the app drawer. Look for Backup/Restore or Reset Options: Navigate to the “Backup and Restore” or “Reset” section within the launcher’s settings. Reset to Default: Select the option to reset to the default layout. The exact wording will vary depending on the launcher. Confirm Reset: Confirm your selection. The launcher will reset to its default configuration.

Things to Note:

Widgets: Resetting the home screen will remove any widgets you’ve added. You’ll need to re-add them after the reset.

Resetting the home screen will remove any widgets you’ve added. You’ll need to re-add them after the reset. App Locations: Your apps will be rearranged to the default order, usually alphabetical.

Your apps will be rearranged to the default order, usually alphabetical. Folders: Any folders you’ve created will be removed, and the apps within them will be placed back on the home screen or in the app drawer.

Tips for Maintaining a Clean Home Screen

Regularly Organize Apps: Take a few minutes each week to organize your apps into folders.

Take a few minutes each week to organize your apps into folders. Use Widgets Wisely: Only add widgets that you frequently use.

Only add widgets that you frequently use. Utilize App Drawer: Keep your most-used apps on the home screen and store the rest in the app drawer.

Keep your most-used apps on the home screen and store the rest in the app drawer. Consider a Minimalist Launcher: Explore minimalist launchers that offer a clean and uncluttered interface.

A simple home screen reset can breathe new life into your phone’s interface.

FAQ

Will resetting my home screen delete my apps? No, resetting your home screen layout will not delete any of your installed apps. It only rearranges the icons and widgets on your home screen.

What happens to my widgets when I reset the home screen layout? Widgets are removed from the home screen during the reset process. You will need to re-add them after the reset is complete.

Can I undo a home screen reset? No, there is no built-in undo function for resetting the home screen layout. Once you reset it, the changes are permanent, and you’ll need to rearrange your apps and widgets manually.

Will this work on any Android phone? The general steps are similar across most Android phones, but the exact wording and location of settings may vary depending on the manufacturer and Android version.

Is it safe to clear data for the launcher app? Yes, it is safe to clear the data for the launcher app. This will only reset the home screen layout and will not affect any other data on your phone.

Comparison of Reset Methods

Feature Stock Android Samsung (One UI) Third-Party Launcher App Name Launcher/System Launcher/Pixel Launcher One UI Home Varies (e.g., Nova Launcher, Action Launcher) Settings Location Apps > Show System Apps > [Launcher Name] > Storage Apps > [One UI Home] > Storage Launcher Settings > Backup/Restore/Reset Reset Method Clear Cache, Clear Data Clear Cache, Clear Data Reset to Default Option

Reclaiming Your Android Home Screen

Resetting your Android home screen layout is a simple way to declutter and start fresh. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily revert to the default layout and customize it to your liking.

Related reading