Top Living Trust Software: Your 2025 Guide

Creating a living trust is a crucial step in estate planning, allowing you to protect your assets and provide for your loved ones. The right living trust software can simplify this process, offering user-friendly interfaces and comprehensive features. With the complexities of legal documents and financial planning, finding the best software is essential for ensuring your trust is properly established and managed.

Choosing the right living trust software can feel overwhelming, especially with the multitude of options available. This guide explores the top five living trust software tools you can use in 2025, highlighting their key features, pricing, and benefits to help you make an informed decision. Whether you’re a seasoned estate planner or just starting out, we’ve got you covered.

Which is the Best Living Trust Software?

1. Quicken WillMaker & Trust

Quicken WillMaker & Trust is a well-established name in the estate planning software market. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for creating wills, trusts, and other essential legal documents. The software is designed to be user-friendly, guiding you through each step of the process with clear instructions and helpful resources.

Quicken WillMaker & Trust stands out for its robust legal library, which is regularly updated to reflect changes in state laws. This ensures that your documents are legally sound and compliant. It also provides access to a wealth of information on estate planning topics, making it a valuable resource for both beginners and experienced planners.

User-friendly interface

Comprehensive legal library

State-specific customization

Access to estate planning resources

Pricing: $89.99

2. Trust & Will

Trust & Will offers a modern, online approach to estate planning. Their platform focuses on simplicity and convenience, allowing you to create a customized living trust from the comfort of your own home. The process is streamlined and intuitive, with clear instructions and helpful support along the way.

Trust & Will differentiates itself with its focus on customer service and accessibility. They offer unlimited revisions to your documents within the first 30 days and provide access to legal professionals for guidance. This ensures that you have the support you need to create a trust that meets your specific needs.

Online platform

Streamlined process

Unlimited revisions (within 30 days)

Access to legal professionals

Pricing: $599

3. LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a well-known online legal services provider that offers a range of estate planning solutions, including living trusts. Their platform provides access to legal documents and attorney consultations, giving you the flexibility to choose the level of support you need.

LegalZoom’s strength lies in its brand recognition and comprehensive services. They offer a wide range of legal solutions beyond estate planning, making them a convenient option for individuals with diverse legal needs. Their attorney consultations provide valuable guidance and ensure that your documents are tailored to your specific situation.

Wide range of legal services

Access to attorney consultations

Customizable documents

Established brand reputation

Pricing: Starts at $279 + $24.99/month

4. US Legal Wills

US Legal Wills offers a straightforward and affordable way to create a living trust online. Their platform is designed to be user-friendly, guiding you through the process with clear instructions and helpful resources.

US Legal Wills stands out for its affordability and ease of use. They offer a simple and efficient way to create a basic living trust without the need for expensive legal fees. Their platform is accessible from any device, allowing you to work on your documents at your own pace.

Affordable pricing

User-friendly platform

Accessible from any device

Simple and efficient process

Pricing: $129.95

5. Nolo’s Living Trust

Nolo’s Living Trust is a software solution that provides comprehensive guidance and resources for creating a living trust. Developed by Nolo, a trusted name in legal self-help, this software offers step-by-step instructions and customizable templates to help you create a legally sound trust.

Nolo’s Living Trust is notable for its depth of legal knowledge and user-friendly interface. It includes a wealth of information on estate planning topics and provides clear explanations of legal concepts. The software also offers customizable templates that can be tailored to your specific needs.

Comprehensive legal guidance

User-friendly interface

Customizable templates

Developed by a trusted legal publisher

Pricing: $79.99

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Quicken WillMaker & Trust Trust & Will LegalZoom US Legal Wills Nolo’s Living Trust Price $89.99 $599 Starts at $279 + $24.99/month $129.95 $79.99 User-Friendly Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Legal Updates Yes Yes Yes No Yes Attorney Access No Yes Yes No No Online Platform No Yes Yes Yes No

This comparison table provides a quick overview of the key features and pricing of each living trust software, helping you to identify the best option for your needs and budget.

Tips for Choosing the Right Software

Consider your needs: Determine the complexity of your estate and the level of support you require.

Determine the complexity of your estate and the level of support you require. Read reviews: Research user reviews to get insights into the software’s ease of use and customer service.

Research user reviews to get insights into the software’s ease of use and customer service. Check for legal updates: Ensure the software is regularly updated to reflect changes in state laws.

Ensure the software is regularly updated to reflect changes in state laws. Compare pricing: Evaluate the cost of the software and any additional fees for legal consultations or support.

Evaluate the cost of the software and any additional fees for legal consultations or support. Test the interface: If possible, try a demo or trial version of the software to see if it meets your needs.

Your Secure Future, Planned

Choosing the right living trust software is a crucial step in securing your family’s future. By carefully evaluating your needs and comparing the options available, you can find a solution that simplifies the estate planning process and provides peace of mind.

FAQ

What is a living trust?

A living trust is a legal document that allows you to transfer ownership of your assets to a trust while you are still alive.

How much does it cost to set up a living trust?

The cost of setting up a living trust can vary depending on the complexity of your estate and the method you choose. Software solutions can range from under $100 to several hundred dollars, while hiring an attorney can cost thousands.

Can I create a living trust myself?

Yes, you can create a living trust yourself using software or online templates. However, it is important to ensure that the documents are legally sound and comply with state laws.

What are the benefits of a living trust?

Benefits include avoiding probate, maintaining privacy, and providing for your loved ones in the event of your death or incapacitation.

Is a living trust better than a will?

A living trust can offer several advantages over a will, such as avoiding probate and providing for incapacity. However, the best option depends on your individual circumstances and estate planning goals.

