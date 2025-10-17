How To Run CHKDSK In Windows 11: A Beginner's Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

CHKDSK, short for Check Disk, is a vital Windows utility that scans your hard drive for errors and attempts to repair them. Running CHKDSK regularly can help prevent data loss, improve system performance, and keep your Windows 11 PC running smoothly. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough for beginners on how to effectively use CHKDSK.

Whether you’re experiencing slow performance, frequent crashes, or suspect your hard drive might be failing, CHKDSK can be a valuable tool. This guide will walk you through the process of running CHKDSK, explaining the different options available and how to interpret the results.

What are the steps to run CHKDSK on Windows 11?

Running CHKDSK from the Command Prompt

This method offers the most control over the CHKDSK process, allowing you to specify parameters for error correction and bad sector recovery.

Open the Command Prompt as Administrator:

Click the Start button.

Type “cmd” in the search bar.

Right-click on “Command Prompt” in the search results.

Select “Run as administrator.”

Type the CHKDSK command:

In the Command Prompt window, type chkdsk /f X: (replace X with the drive letter you want to check, e.g., C , D , etc.).

(replace with the drive letter you want to check, e.g., , , etc.). Press Enter.

If the drive is in use:

If you’re checking the drive where Windows is installed (usually C:), you’ll likely see a message saying that CHKDSK can’t run because the volume is in use by another process.

Type Y to schedule CHKDSK to run the next time you restart your computer.

to schedule CHKDSK to run the next time you restart your computer. Press Enter.

Restart your computer:

Close the Command Prompt window.

Restart your computer. CHKDSK will run automatically before Windows starts.

Observe the CHKDSK process:

During startup, CHKDSK will display its progress, showing the files and folders it’s checking and any errors it finds.

Do not interrupt the process. Let it run until completion.

Running CHKDSK from File Explorer

This method provides a more user-friendly interface for running a basic CHKDSK scan.

Open File Explorer:

Click the File Explorer icon on the taskbar, or press Windows key + E.

Locate the drive you want to check:

In the left pane, click “This PC” to view all your drives.

Open the Properties window:

Right-click on the drive you want to check (e.g., Local Disk (C:)).

Select “Properties” from the context menu.

Navigate to the Tools tab:

In the Properties window, click on the “Tools” tab.

Click the “Check” button:

Under the “Error checking” section, click the “Check” button.

Scan the drive:

Windows will scan the drive for errors. If errors are found, you’ll be prompted to repair the drive.

If no errors are found, you may be given the option to scan the drive anyway.

Click “Scan drive” to proceed.

Restart if prompted:

If the drive is in use, you’ll be prompted to schedule the disk check for the next restart. Click “Schedule disk check” and restart your computer.

Understanding CHKDSK Parameters

The CHKDSK command supports several parameters that control its behavior. Here’s a brief overview of some of the most common ones:

/f : Fixes errors on the disk.

: Fixes errors on the disk. /r : Locates bad sectors and recovers readable information. This implies /f .

: Locates bad sectors and recovers readable information. This implies . /x : Forces the volume to dismount first if necessary. All opened handles to the volume would then be invalid. This implies /f .

: Forces the volume to dismount first if necessary. All opened handles to the volume would then be invalid. This implies . /b : NTFS only: Re-evaluates bad clusters on the volume. This implies /r .

Tips for Running CHKDSK

Back up your data: Before running CHKDSK, it’s always a good idea to back up your important data in case something goes wrong.

Before running CHKDSK, it’s always a good idea to back up your important data in case something goes wrong. Be patient: CHKDSK can take a long time to run, especially on large drives or drives with many errors.

CHKDSK can take a long time to run, especially on large drives or drives with many errors. Don’t interrupt the process: Interrupting CHKDSK can potentially cause data loss or further damage to your hard drive.

Interrupting CHKDSK can potentially cause data loss or further damage to your hard drive. Run CHKDSK regularly: Consider running CHKDSK every few months to maintain the health of your hard drive.

CHKDSK Options Compared

Feature Command Prompt Method File Explorer Method Control High Low Parameter Options Full Limited User Interface Command Line Graphical Best For Advanced Users Beginners

Keeping Your Windows 11 System Healthy

Regularly running CHKDSK can significantly contribute to the overall health and stability of your Windows 11 system. By proactively identifying and addressing disk errors, you can prevent potential data loss and maintain optimal performance.

FAQ

Can CHKDSK cause data loss? While CHKDSK is designed to repair errors, there’s always a small risk of data loss, especially if the drive has severe issues. Backing up your data beforehand is crucial.

How long does CHKDSK take to run? The duration varies depending on the size of the drive, the number of files, and the severity of the errors. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.

What does CHKDSK do? CHKDSK scans your hard drive for file system errors and bad sectors. It attempts to repair these errors to prevent data loss and improve system stability.

Should I run CHKDSK regularly? Yes, it’s a good practice to run CHKDSK every few months to maintain the health of your hard drive.

What if CHKDSK finds a lot of errors? If CHKDSK finds a large number of errors, it could indicate a more serious problem with your hard drive. Consider backing up your data and monitoring the drive closely. In some cases, the drive may need to be replaced.

Related reading