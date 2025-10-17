How To View Amazon Gift Card Balance Without Redeeming: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Amazon gift cards are a fantastic way to give the gift of choice, but sometimes you might want to check the balance on a card without immediately adding it to your account. Whether you’re curious about the remaining amount or simply want to save it for later, Amazon offers a straightforward way to view your gift card balance without redeeming it. This guide will walk you through the process step-by-step.

This process is particularly useful if you’ve received multiple gift cards and want to consolidate them later, or if you’re planning a specific purchase and need to know exactly how much you have available. Knowing how to check your Amazon gift card balance without redeeming it gives you more control over your spending and gift-giving strategy.

How Do I Check My Amazon Gift Card Balance Without Redeeming It?

1. Go to the Amazon Gift Card Redemption Page

Open your web browser and navigate to the Amazon gift card redemption page. You can usually find this by searching “Amazon redeem gift card” on any search engine.

2. Enter the Gift Card Code

Locate the gift card code on your physical or digital gift card.

Enter the gift card code into the designated field on the Amazon redemption page.

3. Click “Apply to Your Balance”

Click the “Apply to Your Balance” button. Note: Even though the button says “apply,” you will not actually redeem the gift card at this point.

4. View the Balance

A message will appear, displaying the gift card balance. The message will confirm the amount of the gift card.

You’ll see a prompt asking if you want to apply the balance to your account.

Do not click the “Apply to my account” button if you only want to view the balance. Simply close the window or navigate away from the page.

Tips

Keep the Gift Card Code Safe: Treat your gift card code like cash. Don’t share it with anyone you don’t trust.

Treat your gift card code like cash. Don’t share it with anyone you don’t trust. Record the Balance: If you’re checking multiple gift cards, keep a record of the balances so you don’t forget.

If you’re checking multiple gift cards, keep a record of the balances so you don’t forget. Double-Check the Code: Ensure you’ve entered the gift card code correctly to avoid errors.

Ensure you’ve entered the gift card code correctly to avoid errors. Use a Secure Browser: Always use a secure web browser when entering sensitive information like gift card codes.

Understanding Gift Card Types

Amazon offers both physical and digital gift cards. While the process for checking the balance is the same, here’s a quick comparison:

Feature Physical Gift Card Digital Gift Card Delivery Mailed to your address or picked up in-store Emailed directly to the recipient Code Location Printed on the back of the card, under a scratch-off Included in the email Risk of Loss Higher risk of physical loss Lower risk, as it’s stored electronically

Checking Your Amazon Gift Card Balance: A Simple Overview

Checking your Amazon gift card balance without redeeming it is a simple process that can be completed in just a few steps. By following the instructions outlined above, you can easily view your balance and decide when and how to use your gift card.

FAQ

Can I check the balance of an Amazon gift card I received via email? Yes, the process is the same. The gift card code will be included in the email.

What happens if I accidentally click “Apply to my account”? The gift card balance will be immediately added to your Amazon account.

Is it safe to check my Amazon gift card balance online? Yes, as long as you are on the official Amazon website and using a secure connection.

Can I check my gift card balance on the Amazon mobile app? While you can’t directly check the balance without redeeming in the app, the process to redeem and then not use the balance is similar to the website.

What if the gift card code doesn’t work? Double-check that you’ve entered the code correctly. If it still doesn’t work, contact Amazon customer service.

Related reading