How To Create A Fillable Form In Google Docs (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating fillable forms in Google Docs is a great way to collect information efficiently. Whether you need to gather feedback, process applications, or conduct surveys, Google Docs offers a simple and accessible solution. This guide will walk you through the steps to create a fillable form that’s easy to distribute and manage.

Google Docs provides a range of tools to design your form, from adding text fields and checkboxes to dropdown menus and date pickers. By following these steps, you’ll be able to create professional-looking forms directly within Google Docs, streamlining your data collection process and saving you time.

How Do I Make a Form Fillable in Google Docs?

Step 1: Open a New Google Doc and Enable Developer Mode

Open Google Docs in your web browser. Start a new document. Click on “File” in the menu. Select “New,” then choose “Document.” Enable Developer Mode:

Click on “File” again.

Select “Settings.”

Go to the “General” tab.

Check the box next to “Show developer tabs.”

Click “OK.”

Step 2: Insert Form Controls

Navigate to the “Developer” tab that now appears in the menu. Choose the type of form control you want to insert:

Text: For short text answers.

For short text answers. Checkbox: For multiple-choice selections.

For multiple-choice selections. Dropdown: For selecting one option from a list.

For selecting one option from a list. Date: For entering dates.

Step 3: Customize Your Form Controls

Click on the form control you inserted. Click the “Properties” button in the Developer tab. A sidebar will appear. Adjust the settings as needed:

For Text Controls: Set a placeholder text (e.g., “Enter your name”).

Set a placeholder text (e.g., “Enter your name”). For Checkboxes: Set the label and default state.

Set the label and default state. For Dropdowns: Add the list of options to choose from.

Add the list of options to choose from. For Date Controls: Set the format and any restrictions.

Step 4: Add Instructions and Labels

Type clear instructions and labels next to each form control. For example:

“Name:” followed by a text control.

“Do you agree to the terms?” followed by a checkbox.

“Select your department:” followed by a dropdown.

Step 5: Protect Your Form

Click on “Tools” in the menu. Select “Protect document.” Choose the section(s) of the document you want to protect (i.e., all sections except the form fields). Set editing restrictions:

Select “Filling in forms” from the dropdown.

Click “Apply protection.”

You can choose to restrict editing to only yourself or specific collaborators.

Step 6: Share Your Form

Click on the “Share” button in the top right corner. Set the sharing permissions:

Choose “Anyone with the link” if you want a wide audience to be able to fill out the form.

Grant “Editor” access to collaborators who need to review or manage the responses.

Copy the shareable link and distribute it as needed.

Tips for Creating Effective Fillable Forms

Keep it Concise: Only ask for necessary information.

Only ask for necessary information. Use Clear Language: Avoid jargon and complex sentences.

Avoid jargon and complex sentences. Provide Instructions: Guide users on how to fill out each field.

Guide users on how to fill out each field. Test Your Form: Ensure all controls work as expected before sharing.

Ensure all controls work as expected before sharing. Consider Mobile Users: Design your form to be easily accessible on mobile devices.

Google Docs Form Creation Made Simple

Creating fillable forms in Google Docs is a straightforward process that can significantly improve your data collection efforts. By following the steps above, you can create professional and user-friendly forms that meet your specific needs.

FAQ

How do I enable developer mode in Google Docs? Go to File > Settings > General and check the box next to “Show developer tabs.”

Can I protect only specific sections of my Google Docs form? Yes, when using the “Protect document” feature, you can select which sections to protect.

How do I add options to a dropdown menu in Google Docs? Click on the dropdown form control, then click “Properties” in the Developer tab and add your options in the sidebar.

Can I share my Google Docs form with people who don’t have a Google account? Yes, by setting the sharing permissions to “Anyone with the link,” anyone can fill out the form without needing a Google account.

How do I view the responses from my Google Docs form? Responses aren’t automatically collected in a spreadsheet within Google Docs. To do this, you’d need to create a Google Form instead, which is specifically designed for data collection.

Understanding Form Creation Options

Feature Google Docs Fillable Form Google Forms Ease of Creation Simple Very Simple Data Collection Manual Automatic Customization Limited Extensive Best Use Case Simple internal forms Surveys, quizzes Data Organization Not automated Automated to Sheets

Related reading