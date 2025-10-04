Top Charging Cables For Your PS5 Controller

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right charging cable for your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller can be a surprisingly important decision. A reliable cable ensures your gaming sessions aren’t interrupted by a dead battery and can even extend the life of your controller by providing a stable power supply. With so many options available, it’s important to choose a cable that offers the right balance of durability, length, and charging speed.

This article explores some of the best charging cables available for your PS5 DualSense controller, helping you make an informed choice and keep your controller powered up and ready for action. We’ll delve into the specifics of each cable, highlighting key features and benefits to suit different gaming needs and budgets.

Which Charging Cable is Best for a PS5 DualSense Controller?

1. Anker Powerline+ III USB-C to USB-A Cable

The Anker Powerline+ III is a highly durable and reliable charging cable, known for its exceptional build quality and fast charging capabilities. Its braided nylon exterior can withstand significant wear and tear, making it a long-lasting choice for gamers.

This cable is a solid choice for PS5 gamers who want a cable that will last. It’s also great for those who want a cable that can charge their controller quickly.

Exceptional Durability: Braided nylon construction for enhanced resistance to fraying and breakage.

Fast Charging: Supports rapid charging speeds, minimizing downtime.

Extended Lifespan: Designed to withstand thousands of bends, ensuring long-term reliability.

Wide Compatibility: Works with various USB-A charging ports and adapters.

Price: $19.99

2. Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-A 2.0 Cable

The Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-A 2.0 Cable offers a cost-effective solution for charging your PS5 DualSense controller. While it may not have the premium features of more expensive cables, it provides reliable charging and data transfer capabilities.

If you’re looking for a simple, affordable cable that gets the job done, the Amazon Basics cable is a great option. It’s also a good choice for those who need a spare cable for travel or backup.

Affordable Price: Budget-friendly option for basic charging needs.

Reliable Charging: Provides consistent power delivery to your controller.

Standard Length: Suitable for most gaming setups.

Durable Construction: Designed to withstand daily use.

Price: $6.99

3. Cable Matters USB-C to USB-A Cable

Cable Matters USB-C to USB-A cable is a great option for those who need a longer cable. It’s also a good choice for those who want a cable that can be used with other USB-C devices.

This cable is perfect for gamers who like to play from the couch. It’s also great for those who want a cable that can be used with other USB-C devices.

Extended Length: Provides extra reach for convenient charging while gaming.

Durable Design: Built to withstand frequent use and bending.

Universal Compatibility: Works with various USB-A charging ports and adapters.

Data Transfer: Supports data transfer for firmware updates and other needs.

Price: $8.99

4. Syncwire USB-C Cable

The Syncwire USB-C Cable offers a balance of durability, performance, and affordability. Its braided nylon exterior provides added protection against wear and tear, while its fast charging capabilities ensure your PS5 DualSense controller is always ready for action.

This cable is a great choice for gamers who want a durable and reliable cable that won’t break the bank. It’s also a good option for those who need a cable that can be used with other USB-C devices.

Reinforced Construction: Braided nylon exterior for enhanced durability.

Fast Charging: Supports rapid charging speeds for minimal downtime.

Tangle-Free Design: Resists tangling for convenient use and storage.

Wide Compatibility: Works with various USB-A charging ports and adapters.

Price: $9.99

5. PowerA USB Charging Cable for PlayStation

The PowerA USB Charging Cable is specifically designed for PlayStation controllers, ensuring optimal compatibility and performance. Its durable construction and convenient length make it a reliable choice for PS5 gamers.

This cable is a great choice for gamers who want a cable that is specifically designed for PlayStation controllers. It’s also a good option for those who want a cable that is durable and reliable.

PlayStation Optimized: Designed for seamless compatibility with PS5 DualSense controllers.

Durable Build: Built to withstand frequent use and bending.

Convenient Length: Provides ample reach for comfortable charging while gaming.

Officially Licensed: Ensures quality and reliability.

Price: $12.99

Tips For Choosing the Right Cable

Consider Length: Choose a cable length that suits your gaming setup and allows you to comfortably charge your controller while playing.

Choose a cable length that suits your gaming setup and allows you to comfortably charge your controller while playing. Check Durability: Look for cables with braided nylon exteriors or reinforced connectors for added durability.

Look for cables with braided nylon exteriors or reinforced connectors for added durability. Verify Charging Speed: Ensure the cable supports fast charging to minimize downtime.

Feature Comparison

Feature Anker Powerline+ III Amazon Basics USB-C Cable Matters USB-C Syncwire USB-C PowerA USB Charging Durability Excellent Good Good Excellent Good Charging Speed Fast Standard Standard Fast Standard Length Standard Standard Extended Standard Standard Price $19.99 $6.99 $8.99 $9.99 $12.99

Keeping Your DualSense Controller Ready

Choosing the right charging cable is essential for maintaining uninterrupted gaming sessions on your PS5. Consider the features and benefits outlined above to find the perfect cable for your needs.

FAQ

What type of charging cable does the PS5 DualSense controller use?

The PS5 DualSense controller uses a USB-C charging cable.

Can I use any USB-C cable to charge my PS5 controller?

Yes, you can use any USB-C cable, but it’s recommended to use a high-quality cable for optimal charging speed and durability.

How long does it take to fully charge a PS5 DualSense controller?

It typically takes around 2-3 hours to fully charge a PS5 DualSense controller.

Can I charge my PS5 controller while playing?

Yes, you can charge your PS5 controller while playing, but it may take longer to fully charge.

Is it bad to leave my PS5 controller charging overnight?

While it’s generally safe, it’s best to avoid leaving your controller charging for extended periods to prolong the battery’s lifespan.

