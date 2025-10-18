Top Email Scanners For Enhanced Security

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Email security is paramount in today’s digital landscape. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, relying solely on basic email filters is no longer sufficient. Email scanner software provides an essential layer of protection, safeguarding your inbox from phishing attacks, malware, and spam.

Choosing the right email scanner can be a daunting task. This guide explores nine of the best email scanner software options available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision to bolster your email security.

Which Email Scanner is Right for You?

1. Trend Micro Email Security

Trend Micro Email Security offers comprehensive protection against a wide range of email-borne threats. It uses advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to detect and block malicious emails before they reach your inbox. This proactive approach ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.

Trend Micro Email Security goes beyond basic spam filtering. It analyzes email content, attachments, and sender reputation to identify and block phishing attempts, malware, and business email compromise (BEC) attacks. Its integration with other Trend Micro security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.

Key Features:

Advanced threat intelligence

Machine learning-powered detection

Phishing and BEC protection

Attachment scanning

URL filtering

Pricing: Contact for quote.

2. Proofpoint Email Protection

Proofpoint Email Protection is a leading email security solution designed to protect organizations from advanced threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining threat intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails. This comprehensive approach ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.

Proofpoint Email Protection excels in its ability to detect and block sophisticated phishing attacks. It analyzes email content, sender behavior, and URL reputation to identify and block malicious emails that bypass traditional security measures. Its Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) feature provides additional protection against advanced threats targeting specific individuals or organizations.

Key Features:

Advanced threat detection

Phishing protection

Targeted Attack Protection (TAP)

URL defense

Email data loss prevention (DLP)

Pricing: Contact for quote.

3. Mimecast Email Security

Mimecast Email Security provides comprehensive protection against a wide range of email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining threat intelligence, machine learning, and sandboxing to identify and block malicious emails. This ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.

Mimecast Email Security offers a range of features, including email archiving, e-discovery, and continuity. Its cloud-based platform provides scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to easily adapt to changing security needs. Its integration with other Mimecast security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.

Key Features:

Advanced threat protection

Email archiving

E-discovery

Email continuity

Sandboxing

Pricing: Contact for quote.

4. Barracuda Email Security Gateway

Barracuda Email Security Gateway provides robust protection against spam, viruses, phishing attacks, and other email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining reputation analysis, content filtering, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails. This ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.

Barracuda Email Security Gateway offers a range of features, including email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and email archiving. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to manage and configure. Its integration with other Barracuda security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.

Key Features:

Spam and virus protection

Phishing protection

Email encryption

Data loss prevention (DLP)

Email archiving

Pricing: Contact for quote.

5. SpamTitan Email Security

SpamTitan Email Security is a powerful and affordable email security solution designed to protect organizations from spam, viruses, phishing attacks, and other email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining reputation analysis, content filtering, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails.

SpamTitan Email Security is easy to deploy and manage. Its cloud-based platform provides scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to easily adapt to changing security needs. Its integration with other SpamTitan security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.

Key Features:

Spam and virus protection

Phishing protection

Outbound scanning

Reporting and analytics

Easy deployment and management

Pricing: Starts at $1.27 per user per month.

6. Microsoft Defender for Office 365

Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a cloud-based email security solution that protects organizations from advanced threats targeting Microsoft Office 365 users. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining threat intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails.

Microsoft Defender for Office 365 integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft security solutions, providing a holistic security ecosystem. Its Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) feature provides additional protection against sophisticated phishing attacks, malware, and other advanced threats.

Key Features:

Advanced threat protection

Phishing protection

Malware protection

Safe Attachments

Safe Links

Pricing: Starts at $2 per user per month.

7. Google Workspace Security

Google Workspace Security offers built-in email security features that protect organizations from spam, viruses, phishing attacks, and other email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining reputation analysis, content filtering, and machine learning to identify and block malicious emails.

Google Workspace Security integrates seamlessly with other Google Workspace applications, providing a unified user experience. Its features include spam filtering, phishing protection, and malware detection. Its data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities help organizations prevent sensitive data from leaving their control.

Key Features:

Spam filtering

Phishing protection

Malware detection

Data loss prevention (DLP)

Integration with Google Workspace

Pricing: Included with Google Workspace subscriptions, starting at $6 per user per month.

8. Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection

Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection offers comprehensive email security for Microsoft 365, covering advanced threat protection, compliance, and continuity. It provides multi-layered defense against spam, phishing, ransomware, and other email-borne attacks.

This solution includes features like advanced threat defense (ATD), which uses sandboxing and behavioral analysis to detect zero-day threats. It also offers email archiving, encryption, and data loss prevention (DLP) to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Key Features:

Advanced Threat Defense (ATD)

Email Archiving

Email Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Compliance Features

Pricing: Contact for quote.

9. The Email Laundry

The Email Laundry provides cloud-based email security solutions focused on simplicity and effectiveness. It offers advanced threat protection against spam, viruses, phishing, and malware.

This solution uses multiple layers of filtering and analysis to identify and block malicious emails. It also includes features like URL rewriting, attachment sandboxing, and real-time threat intelligence to provide comprehensive protection.

Key Features:

Spam Filtering

Virus Protection

Phishing Protection

URL Rewriting

Attachment Sandboxing

Pricing: Contact for quote.

Feature Comparison

Feature Trend Micro Proofpoint Mimecast Barracuda SpamTitan Microsoft Defender Google Workspace Hornetsecurity The Email Laundry Advanced Threat Detect Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Phishing Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Email Archiving No No Yes Yes No No No Yes No Data Loss Prevention No Yes No Yes No Yes Yes Yes No Sandboxing No No Yes No No No No Yes Yes

FAQ

Related reading