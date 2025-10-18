Top Email Scanners For Enhanced Security
6 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Email security is paramount in today’s digital landscape. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, relying solely on basic email filters is no longer sufficient. Email scanner software provides an essential layer of protection, safeguarding your inbox from phishing attacks, malware, and spam.
Choosing the right email scanner can be a daunting task. This guide explores nine of the best email scanner software options available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision to bolster your email security.
Which Email Scanner is Right for You?
1. Trend Micro Email Security
Trend Micro Email Security offers comprehensive protection against a wide range of email-borne threats. It uses advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to detect and block malicious emails before they reach your inbox. This proactive approach ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.
Trend Micro Email Security goes beyond basic spam filtering. It analyzes email content, attachments, and sender reputation to identify and block phishing attempts, malware, and business email compromise (BEC) attacks. Its integration with other Trend Micro security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.
Key Features:
- Advanced threat intelligence
- Machine learning-powered detection
- Phishing and BEC protection
- Attachment scanning
- URL filtering
Pricing: Contact for quote.
2. Proofpoint Email Protection
Proofpoint Email Protection is a leading email security solution designed to protect organizations from advanced threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining threat intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails. This comprehensive approach ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.
Proofpoint Email Protection excels in its ability to detect and block sophisticated phishing attacks. It analyzes email content, sender behavior, and URL reputation to identify and block malicious emails that bypass traditional security measures. Its Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) feature provides additional protection against advanced threats targeting specific individuals or organizations.
Key Features:
- Advanced threat detection
- Phishing protection
- Targeted Attack Protection (TAP)
- URL defense
- Email data loss prevention (DLP)
Pricing: Contact for quote.
3. Mimecast Email Security
Mimecast Email Security provides comprehensive protection against a wide range of email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining threat intelligence, machine learning, and sandboxing to identify and block malicious emails. This ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.
Mimecast Email Security offers a range of features, including email archiving, e-discovery, and continuity. Its cloud-based platform provides scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to easily adapt to changing security needs. Its integration with other Mimecast security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.
Key Features:
- Advanced threat protection
- Email archiving
- E-discovery
- Email continuity
- Sandboxing
Pricing: Contact for quote.
4. Barracuda Email Security Gateway
Barracuda Email Security Gateway provides robust protection against spam, viruses, phishing attacks, and other email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining reputation analysis, content filtering, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails. This ensures that your organization remains safe from evolving cyberattacks.
Barracuda Email Security Gateway offers a range of features, including email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and email archiving. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to manage and configure. Its integration with other Barracuda security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.
Key Features:
- Spam and virus protection
- Phishing protection
- Email encryption
- Data loss prevention (DLP)
- Email archiving
Pricing: Contact for quote.
5. SpamTitan Email Security
SpamTitan Email Security is a powerful and affordable email security solution designed to protect organizations from spam, viruses, phishing attacks, and other email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining reputation analysis, content filtering, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails.
SpamTitan Email Security is easy to deploy and manage. Its cloud-based platform provides scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to easily adapt to changing security needs. Its integration with other SpamTitan security solutions provides a holistic security ecosystem.
Key Features:
- Spam and virus protection
- Phishing protection
- Outbound scanning
- Reporting and analytics
- Easy deployment and management
Pricing: Starts at $1.27 per user per month.
6. Microsoft Defender for Office 365
Microsoft Defender for Office 365 is a cloud-based email security solution that protects organizations from advanced threats targeting Microsoft Office 365 users. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining threat intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analysis to identify and block malicious emails.
Microsoft Defender for Office 365 integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft security solutions, providing a holistic security ecosystem. Its Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) feature provides additional protection against sophisticated phishing attacks, malware, and other advanced threats.
Key Features:
- Advanced threat protection
- Phishing protection
- Malware protection
- Safe Attachments
- Safe Links
Pricing: Starts at $2 per user per month.
7. Google Workspace Security
Google Workspace Security offers built-in email security features that protect organizations from spam, viruses, phishing attacks, and other email-borne threats. It uses a multi-layered approach, combining reputation analysis, content filtering, and machine learning to identify and block malicious emails.
Google Workspace Security integrates seamlessly with other Google Workspace applications, providing a unified user experience. Its features include spam filtering, phishing protection, and malware detection. Its data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities help organizations prevent sensitive data from leaving their control.
Key Features:
- Spam filtering
- Phishing protection
- Malware detection
- Data loss prevention (DLP)
- Integration with Google Workspace
Pricing: Included with Google Workspace subscriptions, starting at $6 per user per month.
8. Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection
Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection offers comprehensive email security for Microsoft 365, covering advanced threat protection, compliance, and continuity. It provides multi-layered defense against spam, phishing, ransomware, and other email-borne attacks.
This solution includes features like advanced threat defense (ATD), which uses sandboxing and behavioral analysis to detect zero-day threats. It also offers email archiving, encryption, and data loss prevention (DLP) to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.
Key Features:
- Advanced Threat Defense (ATD)
- Email Archiving
- Email Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention (DLP)
- Compliance Features
Pricing: Contact for quote.
9. The Email Laundry
The Email Laundry provides cloud-based email security solutions focused on simplicity and effectiveness. It offers advanced threat protection against spam, viruses, phishing, and malware.
This solution uses multiple layers of filtering and analysis to identify and block malicious emails. It also includes features like URL rewriting, attachment sandboxing, and real-time threat intelligence to provide comprehensive protection.
Key Features:
- Spam Filtering
- Virus Protection
- Phishing Protection
- URL Rewriting
- Attachment Sandboxing
Pricing: Contact for quote.
Feature Comparison
|Feature
|Trend Micro
|Proofpoint
|Mimecast
|Barracuda
|SpamTitan
|Microsoft Defender
|Google Workspace
|Hornetsecurity
|The Email Laundry
|Advanced Threat Detect
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Phishing Protection
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Email Archiving
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Data Loss Prevention
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Sandboxing
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
User forum
0 messages