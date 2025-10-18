How To Update Video Drivers Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your video drivers up to date is crucial for optimal performance and stability on your Windows 11 PC. Outdated drivers can lead to graphical glitches, performance issues in games, and even system crashes. Fortunately, updating your video drivers is a straightforward process that can significantly improve your overall computing experience.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to updating your video drivers on Windows 11, ensuring you have the latest features and bug fixes from your graphics card manufacturer. We’ll cover various methods, from using Windows Update to manually downloading and installing drivers from the manufacturer’s website, so you can choose the method that best suits your needs and technical expertise.

Here are several methods to update your video drivers on Windows 11:

Open the Settings app: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Windows Update: In the Settings app, click on “Windows Update” in the left-hand sidebar. Check for updates: Click the “Check for updates” button. Windows will automatically scan for and install any available updates, including driver updates. View optional updates: If driver updates are available but not automatically installed, click “Advanced options,” then “Optional updates.” Select the driver update: Expand the “Driver updates” section and select the checkbox next to the video driver update. Download and install: Click the “Download & install” button. Windows will download and install the selected driver update. Restart your computer: Once the installation is complete, restart your computer to apply the changes.

Method 2: Using Device Manager

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager” from the context menu. Expand Display adapters: In Device Manager, expand the “Display adapters” category. Select your graphics card: Right-click on your graphics card and select “Update driver.” Choose a driver update method: You have two options:

Search automatically for drivers: Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest drivers.

Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest drivers. Browse my computer for drivers: If you have already downloaded the driver files, select this option and browse to the folder where they are located.

Follow the on-screen instructions: If you selected “Search automatically for drivers,” Windows will install the drivers if it finds them. If you selected “Browse my computer for drivers,” follow the on-screen instructions to install the drivers. Restart your computer: Once the installation is complete, restart your computer to apply the changes.

Method 3: Downloading Drivers from the Manufacturer’s Website

Identify your graphics card: Determine the manufacturer and model of your graphics card. You can find this information in Device Manager (as described in Method 2). Visit the manufacturer’s website: Go to the website of your graphics card manufacturer (e.g., NVIDIA, AMD, Intel). Navigate to the drivers section: Find the “Drivers” or “Support” section of the website. Select your graphics card and operating system: Choose your graphics card model and your operating system (Windows 11) from the drop-down menus. Download the latest driver: Download the latest driver for your graphics card. Run the installer: Once the download is complete, run the installer file. Follow the on-screen instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver. Restart your computer: Once the installation is complete, restart your computer to apply the changes.

NVIDIA and AMD also offer software that automatically keeps your graphics drivers up to date. These are:

NVIDIA GeForce Experience: If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, you can use GeForce Experience to manage and update your drivers.

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, you can use GeForce Experience to manage and update your drivers. AMD Adrenalin: AMD Adrenalin software offers similar functionality for AMD graphics cards.

Download and install the software: If you don’t already have it, download and install the appropriate software from the manufacturer’s website. Open the software: Launch the software. Check for updates: The software will automatically check for driver updates. Download and install the update: Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the latest driver. Restart your computer: Once the installation is complete, restart your computer to apply the changes.

Tips

Create a system restore point: Before updating your drivers, it’s always a good idea to create a system restore point. This will allow you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong during the update process.

Before updating your drivers, it’s always a good idea to create a system restore point. This will allow you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong during the update process. Clean Install: When updating through NVIDIA GeForce Experience or AMD Adrenalin, choose “clean install” to remove all previous driver files.

When updating through NVIDIA GeForce Experience or AMD Adrenalin, choose “clean install” to remove all previous driver files. Disable antivirus software: Temporarily disable your antivirus software before installing new drivers. Sometimes, antivirus software can interfere with the installation process.

Temporarily disable your antivirus software before installing new drivers. Sometimes, antivirus software can interfere with the installation process. Monitor your system: After updating your drivers, monitor your system for any issues. If you experience any problems, you can try rolling back to the previous driver version.

Method Ease of Use Control Over Driver Version Requires Manufacturer Software Best For Windows Update Very Easy Limited No Basic updates, general users Device Manager Easy Moderate No Users comfortable with system settings Manufacturer Website Moderate Full No Advanced users, specific driver needs Driver Update Software Easy Moderate Yes Users wanting automated driver management

Keeping Your Graphics Drivers Current

Updating your video drivers is a simple yet effective way to ensure your Windows 11 PC runs smoothly and efficiently. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can keep your drivers up to date and enjoy the best possible gaming and multimedia experience.

FAQ

How do I know if my video drivers are outdated? You might experience graphical glitches, performance issues in games, or system crashes. You can also check the driver version in Device Manager.

What happens if I don’t update my video drivers? Outdated drivers can lead to performance issues, compatibility problems, and security vulnerabilities.

Is it safe to update my video drivers? Yes, it’s generally safe to update your video drivers. However, it’s always a good idea to create a system restore point before updating, just in case something goes wrong.

How often should I update my video drivers? It’s recommended to update your video drivers whenever new updates are released, especially if you’re experiencing any issues with your graphics card. Check monthly for new drivers.

Can I roll back to a previous driver version if I have problems? Yes, you can roll back to a previous driver version in Device Manager if you experience problems after updating.

Optimal Performance Awaits

By keeping your video drivers current, you’re not just fixing potential problems; you’re unlocking the full potential of your graphics card and enjoying a smoother, more responsive computing experience.

