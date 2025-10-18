How To Play DVDs On Windows 11: A Step-By-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

DVDs might seem like a relic of the past, but many people still have collections of movies, TV shows, and other content on these discs. If you’ve upgraded to Windows 11 and want to enjoy your DVD library, you might be surprised to find that it doesn’t play them natively. Don’t worry; playing DVDs on Windows 11 is still possible with a few simple steps.

This guide walks you through the process of playing DVDs on your Windows 11 computer, from installing the necessary software to troubleshooting common issues. By the end, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite DVDs without any hassle.

How Can I Watch DVDs on My Windows 11 PC?

Installing a DVD Player App

Windows 11 doesn’t come with a built-in DVD player, so you’ll need to install a third-party application. Here are a few popular options:

VLC Media Player: This is a free, open-source media player that supports a wide range of video and audio formats, including DVDs.

Go to the VLC Media Player website (https://www.videolan.org/vlc/) and download the installer.

Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions.

Once installed, VLC Media Player should automatically recognize and play DVDs.

Windows DVD Player (Microsoft Store): Microsoft offers its own DVD Player app, but it may require a purchase.

Open the Microsoft Store app.

Search for “Windows DVD Player.”

If available, purchase and install the app.

Other DVD Player Software: Many other DVD player apps are available, both free and paid. Some popular choices include Leawo Blu-ray Player (free) and CyberLink PowerDVD (paid). Choose the one that best suits your needs.

Playing Your DVD

Once you have a DVD player app installed, playing your DVD is straightforward:

Insert the DVD: Insert the DVD into your computer’s DVD drive. Open the DVD Player App: Launch the DVD player app you installed (e.g., VLC Media Player, Windows DVD Player). Select “Open Disc” or Similar Option: Most DVD player apps have an option to “Open Disc” or something similar. In VLC, go to Media > Open Disc. Choose Your DVD Drive: Select your DVD drive from the list of available drives. Start Playback: Click “Play” or “OK” to start playing the DVD.

Troubleshooting Playback Issues

Sometimes, you might encounter issues when trying to play a DVD. Here are a few common problems and solutions:

DVD Not Recognized:

Ensure the DVD is inserted correctly.

Try a different DVD to rule out a faulty disc.

Check if your DVD drive is properly installed and recognized by Windows in Device Manager.

Error Messages:

Note the error message and search online for solutions specific to your DVD player app.

Make sure you have the necessary codecs installed for the DVD’s format. VLC Media Player usually handles this automatically.

No Audio or Video:

Check your computer’s volume settings.

Ensure the correct audio output device is selected in your DVD player app’s settings.

Update your graphics card drivers.

Tips For a Smooth DVD Experience

Keep your DVD player software updated to ensure compatibility with the latest DVDs and operating systems.

Clean your DVDs regularly to prevent scratches and smudges that can interfere with playback.

Consider ripping your DVDs to a digital format for easier storage and playback on various devices.

DVD Playback Made Easy

Playing DVDs on Windows 11 might require a little setup, but with the right software and a few troubleshooting tips, you can easily enjoy your DVD collection.

FAQ

Why can’t Windows 11 play DVDs natively? Microsoft removed native DVD playback support to reduce the operating system’s footprint and because most users now stream content online.

Is VLC Media Player safe to download and use? Yes, VLC Media Player is a reputable and safe open-source media player. Download it from the official VideoLAN website to avoid potential malware.

Do I need a special DVD drive to play DVDs on Windows 11? No, any standard DVD drive compatible with your computer should work.

Can I play Blu-ray discs on Windows 11 using the same methods? Blu-ray discs require a Blu-ray drive and Blu-ray player software. Some of the software mentioned above, like Leawo Blu-ray Player and CyberLink PowerDVD, support Blu-ray playback.

Are there any free DVD player apps for Windows 11? Yes, VLC Media Player and Leawo Blu-ray Player are two popular free options.

Comparison of DVD Player Software

Feature VLC Media Player Windows DVD Player CyberLink PowerDVD Price Free Paid Paid DVD Support Yes Yes Yes Blu-ray Support Limited No Yes Format Support Wide Limited Wide User Interface Simple Basic Feature-rich Customization High Low Medium

Choosing the right DVD player software depends on your needs and budget. VLC Media Player is a great free option with broad format support, while CyberLink PowerDVD offers advanced features for a premium price.

Enjoying Your Favorite DVDs on Windows 11

With a suitable DVD player application installed, you can effortlessly revisit your cherished DVD collection on your Windows 11 computer. Whether it’s reliving classic movies or catching up on your favorite TV series, the process is now streamlined and accessible.

