Move And Organize Apps On Your IPhone: The Ultimate Guide

Managing apps on your iPhone can feel overwhelming, especially if you have a lot of them. Whether you want to create a more organized home screen, move apps to different pages, or simply rearrange them for easier access, this guide will provide you with all the necessary steps. We’ll cover everything from basic app movement to creating folders and utilizing the App Library for a cleaner, more efficient iPhone experience.

This article will walk you through the process of moving and organizing apps on your iPhone, offering various techniques to suit your preferences. By the end, you’ll have a perfectly customized home screen that makes finding and using your favorite apps a breeze. No more endless scrolling – just quick and easy access to what you need.

How Do I Move and Organize Apps on My iPhone?

Moving Apps on Your Home Screen

The most fundamental way to organize your iPhone is by moving apps around on your home screen. Here’s how:

Touch and hold any app icon on your home screen. Select “Edit Home Screen” from the pop-up menu. The apps will start to jiggle. Drag the app to your desired location on the same page or to a different page. To move an app to a different page, drag it to the edge of the screen until the page switches. Press the “Done” button in the top-right corner (or press the Home button on older iPhones) to save the new arrangement.

Creating and Managing App Folders

Folders are a great way to group similar apps together, saving space and reducing clutter.

Touch and hold an app icon until the “Edit Home Screen” option appears. Drag the app icon onto another app icon. This will automatically create a new folder containing both apps. Release the app icon. Tap the folder name to rename it. Use a descriptive name that reflects the apps inside (e.g., “Social Media,” “Games,” “Utilities”). Add more apps to the folder by dragging them into it. Remove apps from a folder by opening the folder and dragging the app icon back onto the home screen.

Using the App Library

The App Library, introduced in iOS 14, is an automatically organized collection of all your apps. It’s located on the last page of your home screen.

Access the App Library by swiping left past all your home screen pages.

the App Library by swiping left past all your home screen pages. Find apps within the App Library using the search bar at the top.

within the App Library using the search bar at the top. Add apps from the App Library to your home screen by touching and holding the app icon and selecting “Add to Home Screen.”

from the App Library to your home screen by touching and holding the app icon and selecting “Add to Home Screen.” Remove apps from your home screen without deleting them by moving them to the App Library. Touch and hold the app icon, select “Remove App,” and then choose “Move to App Library.”

Hiding Home Screen Pages

If you want a minimalist look, you can hide entire home screen pages.

Touch and hold an empty area on your home screen until the apps start to jiggle. Tap the page indicator dots at the bottom of the screen. Uncheck the pages you want to hide. Tap “Done” in the top-right corner.

Resetting Your Home Screen Layout

If you want to start from scratch, you can reset your home screen layout to the default.

Open the Settings app. Go to General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset. Select “Reset Home Screen Layout.” This will return all apps to their original locations.

App Organization Comparison

Feature Moving Apps Creating Folders Using App Library Hiding Pages Purpose Rearranging Grouping Organizing All Apps Minimizing Complexity Simple Moderate Simple Simple Clutter Reduction Some Significant Significant Significant Accessibility Direct Folder-based Library-based Page-based

Tips for Efficient App Management

Group similar apps: Place all social media apps in one folder, productivity apps in another, and so on.

Place all social media apps in one folder, productivity apps in another, and so on. Use Spotlight Search: Swipe down from the middle of the home screen to quickly find and launch any app.

Swipe down from the middle of the home screen to quickly find and launch any app. Regularly review your apps: Delete apps you no longer use to free up storage space and reduce clutter.

Delete apps you no longer use to free up storage space and reduce clutter. Take advantage of widgets: Add widgets to your home screen for quick access to information from your favorite apps.

Reclaim Your iPhone’s Home Screen

With these techniques, you can easily move and organize apps on your iPhone, creating a personalized and efficient user experience. Take control of your home screen and enjoy a clutter-free, easily navigable iPhone.

FAQ

How do I delete an app from my iPhone? Touch and hold the app icon, select “Remove App,” and then choose “Delete App.”

How do I move multiple apps at once on my iPhone? Unfortunately, iOS doesn’t natively support moving multiple apps simultaneously. You have to move them one by one.

Can I organize apps alphabetically on my iPhone? The App Library automatically organizes apps alphabetically within categories. You can’t apply alphabetical order to the home screen directly.

How do I stop apps from automatically adding to the home screen? Go to Settings > Home Screen and App Library, and select “App Library Only” under “Newly Downloaded Apps.”

How do I find a specific app on my iPhone quickly? Use Spotlight Search by swiping down from the middle of the home screen and typing the app’s name.

