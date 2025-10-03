How To Remove A Browser Hijacker From Google Chrome (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Browser hijackers are a type of malware that modifies your web browser settings without your permission, often redirecting you to unwanted websites, displaying intrusive ads, and tracking your browsing activity. These unwanted changes can significantly impact your online experience and even compromise your security. Fortunately, removing a browser hijacker from Google Chrome is a straightforward process with the right steps.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to identify and eliminate browser hijackers, restoring your Chrome browser to its original, secure state. We will walk you through resetting your browser settings, removing suspicious extensions, and scanning your computer for malware.

What’s the Best Way to Get Rid of a Browser Hijacker in Chrome?

1. Reset Google Chrome Settings

Resetting Chrome settings reverts the browser to its default state, removing any unwanted modifications made by the hijacker.

Open Google Chrome. Click the three vertical dots (Menu) in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Scroll down and click Advanced. Under “Reset and clean up,” click Restore settings to their original defaults. Click Reset settings to confirm.

2. Remove Suspicious Extensions

Browser hijackers often install malicious extensions that control your browsing behavior.

Open Google Chrome. Type chrome://extensions in the address bar and press Enter. Carefully review the list of installed extensions. Identify any extensions that you don’t recognize or that seem suspicious. Click Remove for each suspicious extension. Confirm the removal by clicking Remove again.

3. Scan Your Computer for Malware

A malware scan can detect and remove any remaining traces of the browser hijacker or other malicious software.

Download and install a reputable antivirus or anti-malware program (e.g., Malwarebytes, Avast, or Bitdefender). Run a full system scan. Follow the program’s instructions to remove any detected threats. Restart your computer after the scan is complete.

4. Check Your Browser’s Homepage and Search Engine Settings

Browser hijackers often change your homepage and default search engine.

Open Google Chrome. Click the three vertical dots (Menu) in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Under “On startup,” ensure that “Open a specific page or set of pages” is not set to a hijacked page. If it is, remove the unwanted page and set it to your preferred homepage. Under “Search engine,” select your preferred search engine from the dropdown menu. If the desired search engine is not listed, you may need to manually add it.

5. Clear Browser Cache and Cookies

Clearing your browser cache and cookies can remove any residual data associated with the hijacker.

Open Google Chrome. Click the three vertical dots (Menu) in the top-right corner. Select More tools > Clear browsing data. In the “Time range” dropdown, select All time. Check the boxes next to “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files.” Click Clear data.

6. Review Installed Programs

Sometimes, browser hijackers are bundled with other software.

Open Control Panel (Windows) or Applications folder (macOS). Review the list of installed programs. Uninstall any programs you don’t recognize or that seem suspicious.

7. Use Chrome Cleanup Tool

Chrome has its own built-in tool to help remove unwanted software.

Open Google Chrome. Click the three vertical dots (Menu) in the top-right corner. Select Settings. Scroll down and click Advanced. Under “Reset and clean up,” click Clean up computer. Click Find. Follow the prompts to remove any unwanted software.

Tips for Preventing Future Hijackings

Be cautious when downloading and installing software, especially from untrusted sources.

Read the terms and conditions carefully before installing any software.

Keep your operating system and browser up to date with the latest security patches.

Use a reputable antivirus or anti-malware program and keep it updated.

Be wary of clicking on suspicious links or ads.

Regularly review your browser extensions and remove any that you don’t need.

Browser Hijacker Removal: A Fresh Start

Removing a browser hijacker from Google Chrome is essential for maintaining your online security and privacy. By following these steps, you can effectively eliminate the hijacker and restore your browser to its optimal performance.

FAQ

What is a browser hijacker? A browser hijacker is a type of malware that modifies your web browser settings without your consent, often redirecting you to unwanted websites or displaying intrusive ads.

How do I know if I have a browser hijacker? Signs of a browser hijacker include unexpected changes to your homepage or search engine, the appearance of unwanted toolbars or extensions, and frequent redirects to unfamiliar websites.

Can a browser hijacker steal my personal information? Yes, some browser hijackers can track your browsing activity and steal personal information, such as passwords and credit card details.

How can I prevent browser hijackers? To prevent browser hijackers, be cautious when downloading software, keep your browser and operating system updated, and use a reputable antivirus program.

Will resetting Chrome delete my bookmarks? Resetting Chrome will not delete your bookmarks if you are signed in to your Google account and syncing your data. However, it’s always a good idea to back up your bookmarks before resetting.

Comparison of Removal Methods

Method Description Effectiveness Reset Chrome Settings Reverts browser to default state, removing unwanted modifications. High Remove Suspicious Extensions Identifies and removes malicious extensions installed by the hijacker. High Malware Scan Detects and removes any remaining traces of the hijacker or other malware. High Clear Browser Data Removes residual data associated with the hijacker, such as cookies and cache. Medium Chrome Cleanup Tool Built-in Chrome tool to find and remove unwanted software that may be causing problems with your browser. Medium

