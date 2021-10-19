Respawn Entertainment has announced that the next character set to be joining Apex Legends is Ash, a simulacrum from Titanfall 2.

After being defeated and crushed by Titanfall 2 protagonist Jack Cooper and their trusty BT-7274, Ash has been rebuilt for Apex Legends in what looks like a rather agonising process and now she’s back with a vengeance.

“Ash is done just overseeing the games: she’s ready to win them and prove she’s the Apex Predator,” Respawn announced in a news post attached to the recently released Stories from the Outlands trailer.

Alongside her cold calculating demeanour, Ash is bringing a new weapon along with her as well, the C.A.R SMG from Titanfall 2. This much hated, and quite frankly overpowered, weapon that’s understatedly described as “flexible” will hopefully have had some tuning to bring it in line with the rest of Apex Legends’ arsenal when it launches in the games next season.

In the news post, Respawn also cryptically warns that there is “a storm brewing,” as “no matter how beautiful it seems, every corner of the Outlands is a dangerous place. You’d be wise to remember that.”

More information about Apex Legends’ upcoming Escape season, and just what Ash can do, will be unveiled later this month on the 21st of October 2021, so we thankfully don’t have to wait long for the full reveal.