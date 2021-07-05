Hackers have taken to hacking Apex Legends so Respawn notices and stop the other hackers from hacking Titanfall’s servers.

Across social media, Apex Legends players have been complaining that the game is nigh on unplayable after a hacking attack stopped some players from being able to pick game modes in the server browser, instead only being able to select a banner about “SAVETITANFALL.COM.”

Players affected by the hack are also presented with a banner at the end of any matches they do manage to get into, reading “visit and repost savetitanfall.com.” Despite being proudly displayed across Apex Legends, the Save Titanfall website claims that “this website, nor the Discord servers listed below, are in no way associated with the recent Apex Legends hack.”

Despite the rather abysmal reputation after this hacking fiasco, regardless of whether or not it was their fault, the Save Titanfall website is remarkably well put together, informing readers that “Titanfall 1 is currently unplayable on PC due to hacker(s) using exploits that prevents players from being able to play the game.”

The website goes on to claim that EA is committing fraud for “selling a game that does not work as advertised,” and that while EA has the recourses to fix server problems, they are knowingly ignoring it for some mysterious reason.

Players affected by the hack are unable to queue for any other game mode. The website accuses EA of "fraud" for selling Titanfall while it's "unplayable." (Clip via @YungLucianOG) pic.twitter.com/4MqZi2UBh9 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 4, 2021

As of 12 hours ago, matchmaking has thankfully been restored, Respawn confirmed in a tweet. Hopefully, now they’ll address the very real issues that are plaguing Titanfall if a fix is even possible to implement.