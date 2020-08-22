Reuters reports that TikTok is preparing to take the US Government to court over Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at forcing ByteDance, its owner, to divest itself of its US operations.

ByteDane is claiming the original August 6th executive order, which used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, deprived the company of due process. ByteDance will also challenge their classification as a national security threat, says Reuter’s sources.

The action will not prevent the forced sale of the company however, as that is related to a second 14th August executive order which is not under judicial review yet.

Microsoft is the current front-runner for the purchase of part or all of Tiktok, but other contenders include Twitter and Oracle.