The Wall Street Journal reports that Twitter has thrown its hat into the ring and is in talks with Bytedance to purchase the US share of TikTok.

The company is in competition with Microsoft and has the advantage of being small, and therefore being less likely to attract antitrust scrutiny.

On the other hand, Twitter has much fewer funds and resources than Microsoft, which may explain why they are only after the US part of the business.

The biggest impediment to the deal is likely to the short time scale, with President Donald Trump ordering that the deal needs to be completed before the 15th September.