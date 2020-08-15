Donald Trump orders, extends the deadline date for TikTok US sale

The order however also extends the deadline by which TikTok will have to comply to 90 days from this date, ie to the 12th of November 2020, rather than the 15th September.

The move is considered to be good news for TikTok, with owner Bytedance feeling a pressured sale unfairly limited their negotiating ability. In a statement, Bytedance merely said: “We’re committed to continuing to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform for many years to come.”

Microsoft is a front-runner in the purchase of TikTok, both in USA and possibly its whole global $50 billion business, but other contenders have arisen, particularly for the much cheaper US-only portion.

Ex-Microsoft CEO Bill Gates has called the deal a “poison chalice”, referring to issues such as end-to-end encryption which places social media owners at odds with governments over privacy and user protection.