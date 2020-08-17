Two weeks ago when Microsoft confirmed their interest in purchasing parts of TikTok, the company’s UK business was explicitly not part of the list, with Microsoft saying:

The two companies have provided notice of their intent to explore a preliminary proposal that would involve a purchase of the TikTok service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and would result in Microsoft owning and operating TikTok in these markets.

Now the sale may indeed be extended to UK, with Microsoft expressing interest in purchasing that division also, according to an unnamed banker who talked to Fox Business News, reports Bloomberg.

The expansion was not expected given that UK has not expressed any intent to ban TikTok.

The news also suggests Microsoft may have stepped back from the idea of purchasing TikTok’s worldwide operation, a deal which will reportedly cost around $50 billion.

Analysts have overall been positive regarding the operation however, with Microsoft’s market capitalization increasing by around $77 billion on the news.

Microsoft currently has until the 12th November to conclude the deal, after US President Donald Trump extended the deadline by 45 days.

via Softpedia