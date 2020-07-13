OPPO is currently the leader in the Fast Charging technology as the OPPO Find X2 offers the fastest fast charging technology. The 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging in the Find X2 makes it possible for the smartphone battery to go from 0 to 100 in just 38 minutes. And now, the company is planning on introducing a new 125W fast-charging technology which will fully charge a 4000mAh battery in roughly 10 minutes, according to the famous tipster Ice Universe.

OPPO has developed mobile phone charging technology to 125W, which means that it can fully charge 4000mAh battery in 10 minutes (estimated value) pic.twitter.com/JkdVimbZbp — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 13, 2020

OPPO’s official Twitter handle revealed that the company will debut the insanely fast fast-charging technology on July 15 that is the day after tomorrow. Though, the Chinese tech giant didn’t reveal which smartphone will be the first smartphone to get the recently announced blazing-fast fast technology. In all likelihood, the 125W fast charging technology will first debut in a flagship smartphone.

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. ? #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQ — OPPO (@oppo) July 13, 2020

In China, besides OPPO, iQOO, which is a sub-brand of Vivo in China, is also upping its game with a newly announced super-fast 120W fast-charging technology. Again, we don’t know which smartphone of the sub-brand of Vivo will get the 120W fast charging technology first.

How many of you are excited about the upcoming 125W and 120W fast charging technology? Let us know in the comments below.