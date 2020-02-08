These are the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip cases

Following on leaking the official Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G cases, Roland Quandt also posted the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip cases, which he notes will not be coming cheap.

We already know everything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, including Samsung’s official marketing information regarding the device.

Samsung is highlighting the below as the stand out features of Galaxy Z Flip:

  • Galaxy Z Flip’s folding display is made of groundbreaking Ultra-Thin Glass.
  • Galaxy Z Flip comes with a sleek design and when folded enhances pocket portability.
  • Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can capture 4K videos.
  • The camera in the Galaxy Z Flip will allow you to take great night time stills, videos and hyperlapse videos.
  • The small LED display on the outside of the device will allow you to stay in the know with discreet notifications.
  • Multi Active Windows feature allows you to work across multiple apps once. You can even drag and drop between applications.
  • Galaxy Z Flip features an optimized UX for great mobile experience.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octo-core processor
  • 6.7 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0
  • 12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera
  • 10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera
  • 3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts
  • Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm
  • Weight: 183 grams
  • Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

When you buy a Galaxy Z Flip, you will find the following in the box:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device
  • Cover
  • USB-C headset
  • USB-C cable
  • Charger
  • Connector USB

Will any of our readers be picking one up? Let us know below.

