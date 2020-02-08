Now that just about everything about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has leaked, now is the time for the accessories.

Roland Quandt has posted a selection of official cases for the monster handset, which can be seen in the gallery below.

Gallery

Of particular note is that the cases feature an extra lip around the camera cut-out to accommodate the monster optics.

The full specs of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G can be seen below:

Functions:

Revolutionary camera. Ready for 5G: First-of-its-kind Space Zoom, Single Take, and Bright Night transform how you share your world.

Photos and video with one tap: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button.

Change the experiences you love, only with Galaxy 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy 5G. Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat.

Super close-ups from far away: Zoom in super close from afar and capture images with the game-changing new Space Zoom.

Luminous photos and cinematic video at night: Capture pro-grade video and dazzling photos at night without flash with Ultra Bright Night.

Power to last through your day: An intelligent battery that lasts all day to power every scroll, click, call, tap, playlist, and season finale. Additionally, Super Fast Charging boosts your battery in just minutes.

Store more. Create more: Generous storage out of the box plus expandable memory means you never have to delete what’s important to you.

Stands up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes: Galaxy phones come standard with IP68-rated protection from dust, spills, and even a quick dip in the water.

Specs: