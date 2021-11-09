Q-Games has announced that they’ve regained ownership of their once PlayStation exclusive The Tomorrow Children and will be relaunching the title.

Originally launched five years ago as a PlayStation exclusive title, The Tomorrow Children had cult success, but not enough for Sony to continue to support the experimental soviet inspired game, as the servers were killed just a year after launch in November of 2017.

Since its demise, the developers at Q-Games have been trying to talk Sony into giving them back their baby, and now they’ve miraculously managed to do just that. Development has already begun, with Q-Games planning to make “a few changes for the better,” as they bring the game back to life.

In the announcement, founder and director Dylan Cuthbert said that he’d “like to thank first and foremost the fans of The Tomorrow Children, without whom, I would never have had the confidence to keep pursuing this deal.”

“Our fans are some of the most amazing gamers out there, and every day for the past four years they have kept the dream alive,” Cuthbert continued. ”I think the happiest thing about this decision is imagining the enjoyment those fans will feel as they re-enter the crazy post-apocalyptic neo-soviet world of The Tomorrow Children.”

Cuthbert and the team at Q-Games are already hard at work reviving The Tomorrow Children in order to give it the “re-launch it deserves,” however there is no word on just when this re-launch will be, so we’ll just have to wait and see for now.