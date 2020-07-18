The biggest weakness of the Surface Duo is the absence of a good rear camera, but at least the device will be able to take good selfies, courtesy of a feature not present on most handsets – a front-facing flash.

WindowsLatest reports from their sources that a front-facing LED flash has been confirmed and shares the top bezel of the right pane of the handset with an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and the top speaker grill.

We can see the flash in this picture recently posted by Panos Panay.

It is notable that the flash is not visible in early prototypes shown off to the media last year.

The camera will reportedly offer 11 megapixels, but it is not known if it will offer features such as Optical Image Stabilization or not.

The other specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

The launch date is unclear, but Microsoft is reportedly rushing to launch the handset as soon as possible, and recently purchased the development team for the device from Movial, to whom they hand earlier outsourced the work.