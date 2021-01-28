Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 only in August 2020, but now a Korean publication reports that its successor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (provisional name) may hit the market much earlier than the usual 12 months.

Korean publication Bloter reports that after the great reception of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung is expecting to release the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in May 2021.

If true, this report is not such a surprise, as we reported earlier that field testers appear to be already testing the device.

There have been other reports that Samsung is working on a number of foldable for 2021, with at least 3 devices coming in H2 2021.

In their earnings call yesterday Seong-gu Kim, executive director of the wireless division, said, “We plan to strengthen the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup this year,” while Managing Director Kim added, “We will expand the foldable ecosystem through collaboration with our partners, and continue to expand product maturity and consumer experience.”

As yet we do not know much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, except for reports that it will be thinner and lighter, and that it will maintain the large external display, and that “the numbers are crazy.”

DisplaySearch’s Ross Young also delivered these screen size numbers earlier.

My Xmas leaks – Galaxy Fold 3 – main display shrinks from 7.59" to 7.55". Cover display goes from 6.23" to 6.21". Need more space for S Pen.

Galaxy Z Flip 3/Flip Lite – grows slightly from 6.67" to 6.70". 120Hz and LTPO on the Z Flip 3. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

What is unlikely is that it will be much cheaper, but then there are reports of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite which may bring the $2000 device into the reach of more people.

via Coffee Cat