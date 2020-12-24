It has been long rumoured than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support Samsung’s S-Pen, but now it appears there may be a price to pay for this feature.

In October we reported that Samsung has applied for a design patent on adding a stylus silo their Z Fold.

Today Ross Young from DisplaySearch revealed that this will mean both the external and internal screens will be smaller than before.

My Xmas leaks – Galaxy Fold 3 – main display shrinks from 7.59" to 7.55". Cover display goes from 6.23" to 6.21". Need more space for S Pen.

Galaxy Z Flip 3/Flip Lite – grows slightly from 6.67" to 6.70". 120Hz and LTPO on the Z Flip 3. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

Fortunately, the shrinkage will be marginal.

The internal display will go from 7.59″ to 7.55″, while the external display will reduce from 6.23″ to 6.21″.

On the other hand, the natural expectation is for screens to only become larger with each generation, so this move may come as a surprise to many.

Hopefully, Samsung will make for this in other ways, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly pretty great specs-wise.

As yet we do not know much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, except for reports that it will be thinner and lighter.

What is unlikely is that it will be much cheaper, but then there are reports of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite which may bring the $2000 device into the reach of more people.