While we are all eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range next month, it appears Samsung is way ahead of the game, and are already testing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the field.

This information comes courtesy of YouTube channel Random Stuff 2, who claims to be testing the device already for a week now, a claim somewhat supported by him handling a pre-release Samsung Galaxy S21 Pro.

There have been other reports that Samsung is working on a number of foldable for 2021, with at least 3 devices coming in H2 2021. We have also heard that Samsung intends to bring the Note21 launch forward to July, suggesting we may see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launching at the same time.

As yet we do not know much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, except for reports that it will be thinner and lighter, and that it will maintain the large external display, and that “the numbers are crazy”, according to the video above.

What is unlikely is that it will be much cheaper, but then there are reports of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite which may bring the $2000 device into the reach of more people.