OnePlus has opted for a different release strategy when it comes to flagship phones—the company recently released the OnePlus 10 Pro in China with a global launch happening in March. And the regular model is expected to release in the April-May timeframe.

According to a report by Android Central, the regular OnePlus 10 will be based on the exact same chip as the ‘Pro’ model—Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In other words, the regular model won’t be very different from the Pro model when it comes to processing power. Since we’re not quite aware of the specifications of the OnePlus 10, we currently cannot tell the differences between the two, however.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10R, which will be the toned-down variant of the OnePlus 10, will be based on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. While the MediaTek is a flagship tier chip, it isn’t as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. You’ll know more about this phone as we come closer to the official launch date.

This won’t be the first time OnePlus will be using a MediaTek chip in its phones, the company had used it in the Nord series. Besides OnePlus, a lot of other phone makers are also using it on their entry-level flagship phones. For instance, the OPPO will reportedly use the Dimensity 9000 chip in its Find X5 smartphone.

Coming back to the OnePlus 10, it’s likely that it’ll feature a design similar to the Pro model. Also, there might not be any major differences between the two when it comes to hardware, so it’d be quite interesting to see how the company differentiates the Pro from the regular model.