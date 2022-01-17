OnePlus 10 Pro appears to be quite close to launching in India and Europe. According to reliable Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone has entered private testing in India and Europe and is expected to launch in mid or end of March(via 91mobiles).

The smartphone debuted in China first, as we said it’d in one of our previous posts. What took everyone by surprise though was that the company didn’t talk about the global availability of the OnePlus 10 Pro at the China launch event. But now that we’re only a few weeks away from the global launch, the Shenzhen tech firm may soon announce the exact launch date.

Meanwhile, the tipster has also claimed that the new budget OnePlus Nord CE 2 is out of testing and is now expected to go official this month. Interestingly, the tipster previously claimed that the Nord CE 2 wouldn’t launch before February. Anyhow, we’re expecting OnePlus to announce the exact launch date for the mid-range Nord CE 2 very soon.

Talking about the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro, it features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. gets benefits from a triple camera setup, which consists of a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. For the camera, OnePlus has once again partnered with HASSELBLAD. You know more about the smartphone here.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh ratio of 90 Hz. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with anywhere between 6GB to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will feature a triple camera module on the backside, consisting 64MP main sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP macro. The new OnePlus Nord 2 CE packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 65W. It’ll offer Android 12 out of the box. You can know more about the smartphone here.