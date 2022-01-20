OPPO Find X5 will be the company’s new flagship phone, and it’s rumored to go official sometime in March. We’ve been hearing rumors about the smartphone for quite some time now, but there are still a lot of key details that we don’t know about the phone. And recently, popular tipster Digital Chat Station has helped us decode some of the useful information. The tipster has revealed some important details about the new Find X5, helping us get a comprehensive idea about the chip it’ll be based on, camera, and charging speeds.

According to the tipster, the Oppo Find X5 will be based on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, while the ‘Pro’ model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Clearly, the non-Pro model won’t be on par with the highest configuration Find X5 in terms of raw power if the tipster’s claim is true.

Talking about the cameras, the Find X5 will feature a 50MP camera on the back and a 13MP sensor, though other key camera details such as sensor size, aperture are still unknown(via Pocketnow). Meanwhile, the smartphone will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with support for up to 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

According to previous rumors, the next-generation OPPO Find X5 features a 6.78 inches display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Additionally, it’ll reportedly offer 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, though whether lower RAM and storage variants will be available are unknown. It’s said to use a 32MP selfie camera.

OPPO is expected to launch the Find X5 in March.