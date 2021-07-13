Like many video conferencing companies, Google has been offering unlimited Meet video conferencing calls to support small businesses and consumers hard-hit by the global pandemic.

Google initially only made the calls free until the 30th September 2020, and then repeatedly extended the free period until the last extension, on the 30th March 2021.

That extension ended on the 30th June 2021, and according to a new support document that is the end of the line for free group video calls.

Free users still have unlimited 1:1 video calls, but to make group calls longer than 1 hour, you have to subscribe to Google WorkSpace for around $7.99.

via the Verge