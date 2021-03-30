The global pandemic is taking a bit longer to go away than expected, which has caused Google to extend the deadline when free unlimited duration Google Meet calls were meant to end.

The original stop date for the free service was the 31st March 2021 (ie tomorr0w), but Google has now extended it to the 30th June 2021.

Google believes Meet is one of the best ways to get together when travel is not possible.

You can access Google Meet from Gmail, or through the Meet app or through meet.google.com from the browser.

via Engadget.com