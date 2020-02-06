The release of The Outer Worlds on Switch has been pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting the offices of the Virtuos team working on the port.

Publisher Private Division has confirmed that the team at Virtuos is okay, but their office has been closed due to the potential risks from the coronavirus outbreak. While originally set to launch on March 6th, The Outer Worlds’ Switch port has been delayed in order to provide Virtuos with enough time to safely finish development.

To clarify, the team at Virtuos is ok, but their office has remained closed during this time. We're working with the team to determine an updated development timeline, and will share more regarding a new launch date shortly. — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

While there’s no current new launch date for the game available right now, Private Division has also said that the physical edition of the Switch version of the game will now launch with a cartridge, as opposed to the original idea of simply having a physical case with a download code inside.

The Outer Worlds on Switch will cost $59.99 at launch. If you’re not a Switch owner, you can also get The Outer Worlds on Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 4. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

In related news, Nintendo has issued an apology for “inevitable” production and shipment delays of Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories along with copies of hit Switch game Ring-Fit Adventure, citing the coronavirus outbreak as the cause of the delays. The delay is currently only affecting products produced in China and sold in Japan.