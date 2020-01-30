Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 6th!

Announced today via a press release, the collaboration between Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Private Division will be making its way to Nintendo owners in just over a month’s time.

Ported to the trusty Nintendo handheld by Virtuous Games, the team behind Mortal Kombat Mobile, Dark Souls Remastered, L.A Noire Remastered and more, we expect the port to be of a decent quality.

The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch will cost the full-fat $59.99 on launch either on the Nintendo eShop or your storefront of choice, but the physical copy will not include a game cartridge.

Instead of getting a physical game inside your physical case at retail, you’ll be able to use a download code to digitally download the title on your Nintendo Switch. An unfortunate method that numerous companies have relied on, such as Overwatch.

https://twitter.com/PrivateDivision/status/1222889950053449728?s=20

As for the future of The Outer Worlds, Obsidian owners Microsoft seem quite pleased to continue the franchise on Xbox One and PC. While a, presumably, multi-platform expansion is in the works, Microsoft is keen to evolve the franchise into a key pillar for the future of Xbox.