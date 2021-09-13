Update: After reports that Nintendo reduced the price of the original Nintendo Switch solely in anticipation of the Switch OLED Model, Nintendo has announced the reduction is instead due to “currency exchange rates in Europe.”

Speaking to Eurogamer earlier today, a Nintendo spokesperson revealed that “after carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.”

While admitting that the launch of the new OLED Model is a factor, the spokesperson went on to say that the change was made “so that the price differences between each model in Nintendo’s own retail channel, My Nintendo Store, would be what Nintendo judges to be appropriate.”

It makes sense that Nintendo would want to have a wider range of prices, otherwise, the original Nintendo Switch would have been a very hard sell compared to the OLED model, which would previously have retailed for only £30 more, which is a steal for the console’s upgraded touchscreen and storage.

There has been no word on whether this price reduction will come to other regions, but Nintendo declared in their statement that “Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe,” so don’t expect a price cut just to shift leftover original Switch units.

Original Story: Ahead of the arrival of the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED Model, Nintendo, as well as many retailers, have cut the price of the original Nintendo Switch.

On the Nintendo Store, the original Nintendo Switch handheld hybrid console now retails for £259.99/€299.99, which is down about £20 from the original price of £278.99/€329.99.

While this is the official pricing on Nintendo’s storefront, VGC reports that some retailers are selling the console for even less, with a new price being reported at an impressively low “€269.99” at some retailers.

Nintendo’s Switch Lite has not yet received a price cut and still retails for £199.99 / €200, however, we may see a price reduction in the future to improve its already stellar price.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is currently expected to launch on October 8th 2021 for £309.99/ €349.99, with a slightly bigger 7-inch touchscreen, 64GB of internal storage, improved speakers, and a more adjustable stand. On October 8th, Metroid Dread will also launch for the handheld hybrid.

It’s possible that in time these prices may drop even lower, as we’re still waiting for any official news about the long-rumoured Switch Pro, which is reportedly going to support games at up to 4K on the handheld.