After disappearing for a brief while, Activision has returned to having its name all over Call of Duty in the latest multiplayer trailer.

Having been embroiled in the recent Activision Blizzard lawsuit over their alleged “frat boy” workplace culture, Activision likely thought it best to lay low for a while, taking its name off of Call of Duty in order to let the game stand on its own, however that hasn’t lasted long.

In the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which debuted the game’s multiplayer action, the mired publisher returned to its spot in the end slate that it was previously absent from, proving that, despite appearances, they never really went anywhere.

Activision Blizzard has at least been trying to improve their image, and more importantly the goings-on inside the company, with Blizzard having ousted its president, who was named in the ongoing lawsuit, recently.

The multiplayer trailer, alongside the Activision logo in the end slate, revealed what players can expect from Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer mode, with destructible sections in levels, tiny remote tanks, and a whole lot of bullets.

Whether Activision’s name is plastered all over the game or not, don’t think that it makes any difference to their involvement, they are publishing the game after all so it’ll be their profits whether or not its name is on it.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently due to launch on November 5th for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Battle.net.