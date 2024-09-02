The "new" Windows App already creates chaos & confusion in Windows community

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A while ago, Microsoft announced that it’s unifying the Windows Remote Desktop app and other services, like Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and more into a one-size-fits-all platform called the Windows App.

But, it already caused chaos and confusion in the Windows community.

A lengthy Reddit thread from a Mac user who spotted a small banner inside the Microsoft Remote Desktop app, which details more this shift, sees many argue that the new name is too generic, making it difficult to search for help or information about the app. Some users find the change unnecessary, as “Remote Desktop” was already clear and descriptive of the app’s purpose. Others point out that Microsoft has a history of confusing product names, and this change seems to follow that trend.

The Windows app has been a thing for a while. You can download it via the Microsoft Store, and it actually has nothing to do with the Remote Desktop functionality (RDP, the Remote Desktop Protocol) itself in Windows.

Still, people are livid. They hate it. And if that’s not confusing enough, one goes as far as, “Soon, you’ll be able to use the Windows App, an app on Windows, to open a window to the Windows App, an app on Macintosh.”

After some time of preview, the Windows App is generally available starting this fall for Windows, Web, iOS, macOS, and Android. This app gives you a secure, unified client to connect to Windows workspaces across various platforms, including Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and more.

“Windows App replaces the Windows 365 app in the Microsoft Store. If you already have the Windows 365 app installed, make sure you’ve updated to the latest version, then change the Preview toggle to on. The app and restarts and is renamed and branded Windows App,” Microsoft reminds.