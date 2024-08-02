Windows App will be available on Windows this fall, and so does its Android preview

The Windows App will also arrive for general availability on web, iOS, and macOS.

There’s a new app called the Windows App, and Microsoft has just announced that it will be generally available for everyone this fall on Windows. The app—which first landed during the Ignite 2023 event—also arrives on preview on the web, iOS, and macOS, with a public preview for Android later this year.

But, why would you need a Windows App on Windows? Microsoft explains that the app gives you a one-size-fits-all platform for Windows environments across Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, and Microsoft Dev Box.

Or, in other words, it lets you connect your devices and apps from a single device. You can even “stream” Windows 365 to your iPhones, iPads, Macs, PCs, and browsers.

“The Windows App is designed with a customizable home screen to cater to your unique workflow needs. And if you have multiple services across accounts, switching between them is a breeze with our easy account-switching feature,” Microsoft describes.

You can download the app through the Microsoft Store, the web, or TestFlight for Apple devices. Since it’s a one-stop spot for everything, the Windows App on Windows (confusing, right?) replaces the need for separate apps like Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.

Microsoft has been longing to transition Windows into a cloud-based model, as the Redmond tech giant created a new web-focused Windows team and bet big on AI-powered web services into Windows 11.

Xbox, Microsoft’s most successful gaming product, is also experiencing a similar shift. Microsoft recently revealed that soon, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to “play Xbox without an Xbox” using Amazon Fire TV Sticks and a Bluetooth-enabled controller, including the PS5’s DualSense.