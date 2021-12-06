After being discovered on the PlayStation Network backend, Unreal Engine has announced The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

Available on flagship Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is exactly what the title suggests, an Unreal Engine 5 powered “glimpse into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment.”

Staring phenomenally realistic versions of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, this “Unreal Engine 5 Experience,” will be a “boundary-pushing cinematic and real-time tech demo.” It’s currently unclear if this tech demo will eventually become its own fully-fledged game.

According to the tech demo’s website “all will be revealed at The Game Awards, coming December 9th, 2021,” so we’ll have to wait a few short days until then to learn more.

If you really can’t wait to get your hands on this interactive tech demo, then you can pre-download The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience right now on your Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 console.