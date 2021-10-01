The Game Awards has announced that they’ll be returning this December as a live in-person event.

In a save the date announcement on Twitter, host Geoff Keighley announced that The Game Awards is returning once more, but this time they’re doing away with all the fancy digital stages, that we’ve seen throughout the past year and a half.

Broadcasting on Thursday, December 9th from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this years Game Awards will feature the usual assortment of reveals and world premiers alongside The Game Awards orchestra which will also be returning.

Last year’s Game Awards presentation saw the reveal of The Initiative’s Perfect Dark alongside teasers for the new Mass Effect and Dragon Age games which are currently in development. This year it’s possible we could see more from these titles, but for that, we’ll just have to wait and see.

? SAVE THE DATE ? ?Thursday, December 9 THE GAME AWARDS? Live In-Person from Microsoft Theater

Los Angeles

And Streaming Live Everywhere A Global Celebration of Video Game Culture#TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/Zd5hbYWWIT — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 30, 2021

The Game Awards is due to broadcast on the 9th of December as an in-person event. The entire show will also be streamed online free for everyone to watch as usual.