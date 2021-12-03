According to a Reddit user over on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, PlayStation 5 players will soon be getting a strange Matrix-based “Unreal 5 experience.”

Unfortunately beyond the name “The Matrix Awakens”, and the tagline that it’s an “Unreal 5 experience,” there’s not really much information to go off, as that’s the only information Reddit user the_andshrew found when digging about in the PlayStation Network backend.

Given the name, it’s clear that this experience is being made in conjunction with the new The Matrix Resurrections film, which is due to release in cinemas on the 22nd of December, so we’ll likely know more about this experience before then.

Given the timing and lack of any prior announcements, we’re not expecting this experience to be a full game in the slightest. The most I imagine we can hope for is a mildly gamified advert that shows off some interesting technologies from Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.

With Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards coming up shortly in December, we can only hope that we might learn more about this mysterious experience then, but for now, we’ll just wait and see.