The mysterious The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has just been shown off through a gallery of new in-game screenshots.

The next-gen narrative adventure from Deponia developer Daedalic Entertainment may not have a solid release date, but at least now we can have a decent look at the Xbox Series X game.

Posted on German website GameStar, the The Lord of the Rings: Gollum screenshots show sprawling enclosed environments brought to life by a thick fantasy style. Check out some of our favourite screenshots below.

Gallery

While not a spectacular looking game to show off the next generation of gaming, these screenshots do show off some brilliant effects. For example, the thick, billowing plumes of smoke amidst the grey-orange skies of Mordor look brilliant.

If you want to look at even more screenshots of the upcoming Gollum game, check here.

If you’re interested in the reveal of some awesome next-gen games, check out when you can catch the upcoming Inside Xbox stream right here.