PlayStation’s second-biggest game of 2020, Ghosts of Tsushima, now has a release date: June 26th, 2020.

Announced alongside an all-new story trailer for the PlayStation 4 exclusive game, developer Sucker Punch has finally revealed when we can get our hands on the game. And it’s just three months away!

The new story trailer shows protagonist Jin Sakai meeting a variety of allies and enemies that you’ll meet throughout the game’s epic story.

“The first is Jin’s uncle, Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima and a father figure to Jin,” reads the press release. “He’s trained Jin since childhood in the traditional ways of the samurai, and grows increasingly concerned by the tactics Jin starts to adopt as he abandons his teachings and becomes The Ghost. The second important character we’re highlighting today is Khotun Khan. The Khan is the leader of the invading Mongol army and a ruthless, cunning enemy who uses everything he knows about the samurai to try to destroy them. He’s a brutal, unrelenting adversary that Jin will quickly learn not to underestimate.”

Also revealed was the game’s three-tiered special editions: Digital Deluxe Edition, Special Edition and Collector’s Edition. They come with the following bonuses:

Digital Deluxe Edition

Digital copy of Ghosts of Tsushima

Digital mini art book

Directors Commentary

Samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set

In-game items

Special Edition

Steelbook

Digital mini art book

Directors Commentary

Samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set

In-game items





Collector’s Edition

Sakai Mask with Stand

48-page Art Book

Sashimo War Banner

Furoshiki Wrapping Cloth

Cloth Map

Steelbook

Directors Commentary

Samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme

Hero of Tsushima Skin Set

In-game items

Pre-ordering the game also gives you a Jin Avatar, Digital Mini Soundtrack and Dynamic Theme.