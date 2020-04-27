Update: Sony has now Announced a revised release date for The Last of Us Part II following the game’s leak last night.

Announced through the game’s blog, the full release for The Last of Us Part II will occur on June 19th, just one month before Sucker Punch’s Ghosts of Tsushima.

The new release date follows the game’s indefinite delay which caused an alleged disgruntled employee to leak the game’s ending online. We won’t spoil it for you, but the entire ending is out there.

Original Story: The PlayStation 4 exclusive The Last of Us II from developer Naughty Dog has been delayed indefinitely due to complications with the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Announced via a Twitter post from the official PlayStation Twitter account, kit was revealed that the current worldwide pandemic is preventing the company from delivering the experiences they want.

“SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further notice,” the PlayStation Twitter account announced. “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

According to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, Sony’s decision to delay the title is not due to the game needing extra work.

“A Naughty Dog source tells me the game is basically done, and this decision was made purely for economic/logistical reasons,” Jason Schreier revealed on Twitter.

Naughty Dog’s upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive was meant to release on May 29th after a previous delay earlier this year.

While this PlayStation 4 exclusive is delayed indefinitely, Sony’s other first-party exclusive, Sucker Punch’s Ghosts of Tsushima, is still scheduled to release in June.