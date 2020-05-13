The Elder Scrolls: Blades is officially out of Early Access, with the game’s Update 1.7 now available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

While you can find the original article with the full rundown for Update 1.7 below, here’s a short list of what to expect from the update:

A free gift for anyone who played Blades while it was in Early Access

A new questline in the same vein as Blades’ PvP Arena mode

Six never-before-seen quests

The introduction of Guild Leaderboards

Additional rewards for Arena players

You can download and play The Elder Scrolls: Blades for free on the Apple App Store here and on the Google Play Store here. A Nintendo Switch port should launch soon enough.

Below is the current comprehensive list of mobile devices that can play Blades. If your device is listed but your phone’s app store says it’s unavailable, it may be because you’re using something such as an unsupported Pro model, you’re in a non-supported region, you’re using a jailbroken device, or your OS may just be out of date.

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL)

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

Asus ZenFone AR

Asus ZenFone AR (ZS571KL)

Asus ZenFone Ares (ZS572KL)

Asus ZenFone V

BlackBerry DTEK60

Essential Phone

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 2/2XL

Google Pixel 3/3XL

Google Pixel XL

HTC U Ultra

HTC U11/U11+ HTC U11 “Life” is not supported.

HTC U12+

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei P20/P20 Pro

iPad Air 2 and 3

iPad Mini 4 and 5

iPad Pro

iPhone 6s and newer

iPhone SE

Leeco Le Max2

Leeco LePro3

LG G7 One

LG V30

LGE LG G5

LGE LG G6

LGE LG Q9

LGE V20

LGE V20 PRO

Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z3 Note: Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z3 Play are not supported.

Motorola Moto Z

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5 and newer

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus OnePlus3

OnePlus OnePlus3T

Oppo R15/R17

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition

Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+

Sharp Aquos R

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony Xperia XZs

Tonino Lamborghini TL99G

Vertex BLK3D

Vertu Constellation X

Vivo Xplay6

Xiaomi MI 5s Plus

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Note2

Xiaomi MIX

Xperia XZ Premium SO-04J, G8142, G8188

Xperia XZ1

Xperia XZs

ZTE A2017G

ZTE A2018

ZTE Nubia Z17

ZTE NX531J

ZTE Z999

Zuk Lenovo Z2 Plus

Zuk Z2

Zuk Z2 Pro

Original article continues below:

The next update for Bethesda’s dungeon-crawler, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, will bring the game out of Early Access as well as introducing several new features.

Update 1.7 will also introduce six never-before-seen quests, a brand new questline in the same vein as Blades’ PvP Arena mode, additional rewards for Arena players, and the introduction of Guild Leaderboards.

If you’ve been playing in Arena mode, just be aware that Update 1.7 is set to reset the PvP leaderboards. However, you’ll be rewarded with Gems, Health Potions, and Chests based on how high your Arena level is. Elite players will even receive a unique helm.

If you’ve been playing Blades while it’s in Early Access, you’ll also receive a special thank you gift after Update 1.7 hits. If you’ve yet to get into the game but love free stuff, you still have a little time left until the update hits – and you can play Blades for free on the Apple App Store here and on the Google Play Store here.

For more information on Update 1.7, you can check out the official blog post about it by following the link here.

In related news, Blades should be finally coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this spring. The game should also be receiving ports for PlayStation 4 and PC at some point in the future, but release dates for these are unknown.