The Elder Scrolls: Blades is officially out of Early Access, with the game’s Update 1.7 now available for download on both iOS and Android devices.
While you can find the original article with the full rundown for Update 1.7 below, here’s a short list of what to expect from the update:
- A free gift for anyone who played Blades while it was in Early Access
- A new questline in the same vein as Blades’ PvP Arena mode
- Six never-before-seen quests
- The introduction of Guild Leaderboards
- Additional rewards for Arena players
You can download and play The Elder Scrolls: Blades for free on the Apple App Store here and on the Google Play Store here. A Nintendo Switch port should launch soon enough.
Below is the current comprehensive list of mobile devices that can play Blades. If your device is listed but your phone’s app store says it’s unavailable, it may be because you’re using something such as an unsupported Pro model, you’re in a non-supported region, you’re using a jailbroken device, or your OS may just be out of date.
- Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS570KL)
- Asus ZenFone 4 Pro
- Asus ZenFone AR
- Asus ZenFone AR (ZS571KL)
- Asus ZenFone Ares (ZS572KL)
- Asus ZenFone V
- BlackBerry DTEK60
- Essential Phone
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel 2/2XL
- Google Pixel 3/3XL
- Google Pixel XL
- HTC U Ultra
- HTC U11/U11+
- HTC U11 “Life” is not supported.
- HTC U12+
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei P20/P20 Pro
- iPad Air 2 and 3
- iPad Mini 4 and 5
- iPad Pro
- iPhone 6s and newer
- iPhone SE
- Leeco Le Max2
- Leeco LePro3
- LG G7 One
- LG V30
- LGE LG G5
- LGE LG G6
- LGE LG Q9
- LGE V20
- LGE V20 PRO
- Moto Z2 Force, Moto Z3
- Note: Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z3 Play are not supported.
- Motorola Moto Z
- Nokia 8
- OnePlus 5 and newer
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus OnePlus3
- OnePlus OnePlus3T
- Oppo R15/R17
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition
- Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+
- Sharp Aquos R
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZs
- Tonino Lamborghini TL99G
- Vertex BLK3D
- Vertu Constellation X
- Vivo Xplay6
- Xiaomi MI 5s Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 6
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Xiaomi Mi Note2
- Xiaomi MIX
- Xperia XZ Premium SO-04J, G8142, G8188
- Xperia XZ1
- Xperia XZs
- ZTE A2017G
- ZTE A2018
- ZTE Nubia Z17
- ZTE NX531J
- ZTE Z999
- Zuk Lenovo Z2 Plus
- Zuk Z2
- Zuk Z2 Pro
The next update for Bethesda’s dungeon-crawler, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, will bring the game out of Early Access as well as introducing several new features.
Update 1.7 will also introduce six never-before-seen quests, a brand new questline in the same vein as Blades’ PvP Arena mode, additional rewards for Arena players, and the introduction of Guild Leaderboards.
If you’ve been playing in Arena mode, just be aware that Update 1.7 is set to reset the PvP leaderboards. However, you’ll be rewarded with Gems, Health Potions, and Chests based on how high your Arena level is. Elite players will even receive a unique helm.
If you’ve been playing Blades while it’s in Early Access, you’ll also receive a special thank you gift after Update 1.7 hits. If you’ve yet to get into the game but love free stuff, you still have a little time left until the update hits – and you can play Blades for free on the Apple App Store here and on the Google Play Store here.
For more information on Update 1.7, you can check out the official blog post about it by following the link here.
In related news, Blades should be finally coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this spring. The game should also be receiving ports for PlayStation 4 and PC at some point in the future, but release dates for these are unknown.