Bethesda’s free-to-play dungeon crawler, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, will be finally arriving on Nintendo Switch consoles this Spring 2020.
The game’s Switch port was originally planned for an Autumn 2019 release but was pushed back into early 2020. Following that announcement, it was essentially radio silence for the game – until today.
The Switch port of Blades will be playable in both docked and handheld mode as well as taking advantage of the Joy-Cons’ motion controls to allow players to enjoy a more immersive dungeon crawling experience.
If you’ve been playing Blades on mobile, you can carry over your progress to the Switch version so you don’t have to start all over again.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades for Nintendo Switch currently doesn’t have an exact release date, but should be out in the next couple of months.
The Elder Scrolls: #Blades – coming to Nintendo Switch this Spring.https://t.co/1zAZru45hU pic.twitter.com/eBDXp6Be70
— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) March 26, 2020
Until the game’s launch on Switch, Blades is currently only available on Android and iOS. You can pick up Blades for free on the Apple App Store here and on the Google Play Store here.
Blades should be receiving ports for PlayStation 4 and PC at some point in the future. However, there have been no updates on either port in a while and seeing as the PC port was reportedly “a ways off” in July 2019, it’s seemingly still a ways off in March 2020. We’ll update if we receive any related news.
Below is the current comprehensive list of mobile devices that can play Blades. If your device is listed but your phone’s app store says it’s unavailable, it may be because you’re using something such as an unsupported Pro model, you’re in a non-supported region, you’re using a jailbroken device, or your OS may just be out of date.
