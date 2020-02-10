Last year Tesla unveiled the 3rd generation of their Tesla Solar Roof tiles, and this year the company appears to be finally rolling out the solar power system on a commercial basis.

Designed for new or replacement roofs, Elon Musk said the Solar Roof is cheaper than a new roof and a separate roof-mounted solar system. In fact, Musk says this will be true in about 80% of cases which is pretty confident.

The latest 3rd generation tiles featured improved power density, meaning 50% fewer solar tiles are needed, which helps bring down the cost. Tesla estimates a typical Solar Roof will still cost about $33,950 with a 25-year warranty.

Today Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla will soon announce plans for expansion to Europe and China.

Europe & China timing will be announced soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2020

In many ways, the Tesla Solar Roof is a better fit for Europe, where super-cheap asphalt roofs are incredibly uncommon, and where the slate-like Black Glass Tile style will fit in a lot better.

In USA Tesla does the installation themselves; it remains to be seen if this will still be the case further afield.

You can read more about the system at Tesla here or hear about the first-hand experience with the product in this article here.

Via Electrek