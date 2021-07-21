Showing that being quiet about injustice will never result in any change, Tesla has responded to criticism of their $1500 hardware upgrade fee to enable their $199 Full Self-Driving Subscription by reducing the fee.

Old vs New fee

The price has been reduced from $1500 to $100, and those who already purchased the $1500 upgrade will receive a $500 refund.

As a reminder, the issue is that Tesla sold their cars as being FSD-enabled from 2016, but in 2019 discovered they need more powerful computers, the so-called “Hardware 3.0”.

Those who purchased the $10,000 Full Self-Driving Upgrade received the new hardware for free, if needed, but those who purchased the monthly subscription required were required to stump up $1500 first, despite Tesla’s promises.

While Tesla’s response has mollified owners somewhat, owners are not completely happy with the $1000 free, and there is a suggestion that a simpler solution, which would not cost Tesla anything, would be to offer the hardware upgrade with several months of free FSD subscription.

via Electrek

