After more than half a year of promises, Tesla has finally made its Full Self-Driving package available on subscription.

Tesla owners can now gain access to current FSD features such as Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control without having to lay out $10,000 all at once. The package notable does not actually include full self-driving yet, though Tesla says it’s “coming soon.”

The package costs $199 per month, and if you purchased Enhanced Auto-pilot (around $3000) you can get the added features for only $99, which may be worth it for a long road trip. If your car does not have an FSD computer (HW3.0), you first need to purchase a $1,500 computer upgrade to use the feature.

$199 is cheaper than the earlier rumoured $399, but still raises questions regarding the value of the feature given that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta is still limited to only around 2000 beta testers.

via Electrek