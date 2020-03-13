Tesla is expected to start deliveries of the Tesla Model Y SUV this weekend, and just in time for those salivating for the device, the manual for the vehicle is now available on Tesla’s website.

It reveals such detail as the 15w wireless phone charger, the presence of a heat pump for internal heating, confirms the powered liftgate and finally gives internal dimensions.

Support videos are also available currently.

See the full collection at Tesla here.

The Tesla Model Y is about 10% larger than the Tesla Model 3, with a drag coefficient of 0.23Cd, and has about 75% of the same components. It features a panoramic sunroof and an optional 7 seater layout.

There are Standard Range, Long Range (315 miles, $52,990), Dual Motor and Performance (315 miles, $60,990) models available, though not all models will be available initially.

See all the details at Tesla’s website here.