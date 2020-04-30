In an unexpected move, some Telltale Games games have returned to GOG after the studio’s liquidation meant that Telltale Games’ entire library was delisted and removed from the site in May of 2019.

Not all of the games have returned, but the ones that have are currently on sale for those interested. You can find a complete list of the reestablished games below:

Batman – The Telltale Series

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Telltale Series

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition

Telltale Batman Shadows Mode

Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within

The Wolf Among Us

Puzzle Agent

Puzzle Agent 2

Hector: Bade of Carnage – Full Series

You can browse the special Telltale Games sale by following the link here. The sale ends in 6 days, so don’t spend too long choosing!

If you’re curious, you can find a list of the previously delisted games below:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Hector: Badge of Carnage

Tales from the Borderlands

Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People

In the wake of Telltale Games’ liquidation in late 2018, most of the studio’s games were pulled and delisted from most digital storefronts. Not all games disappeared entirely, though, and the Telltale Batman Shadows Edition even launched just 5 months ago.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was also announced during The Game Awards 2019, although it’s still not entirely clear just who’s working on the game. We can confirm that The Wolf Among Us 2 will initially be an Epic Store exclusive, though.