Last year we reported that TCL is working on a couple of foldable smartphones. Back then, we didn’t know much about the smartphones apart from the fact that the company was planning to launch two smartphones with different designs. Now, TCL has shown its foldable phones at CES 2020.

The company is still not ready to launch the new smartphones and the company confirmed that they are prototypes at the moment. However, it’s the price that is getting attraction. While we have seen foldable phones from Samsung, Huawei and Motorola, one thing common among them is the price. All of the phones are priced around $1,500-$2,000. This is where TCL has an edge as their phones will cost a lot less than the competition. At this price, you won’t get top of the line hardware or crazy specs but you won’t have to break the bank to buy it.

At CES 2020, TCL showed the foldable phones with Snapdragon 660 SoC with Android 9. The current concept phone doesn’t have a front camera but it also doesn’t come with a notch. At the back, there’s a nice prism design along with the rear camera. The phone isn’t the prettiest on the market but it surely is needed to push the competition towards affordable foldable smartphones.

Image Credit: Future